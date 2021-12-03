Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, many of us have gone through our attics and basements to purge unwanted items; these items range from your dad’s old comics, a television, and great-grandma’s moth eaten dresses, to a safe where you discovered dozens and dozens of pictures of your relatives.
These pictures contained names of your relatives, but you aren’t sure who and how they are related to you. As an unknown author said, “Friends come and go, but relatives tend to accumulate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.