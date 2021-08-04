An explanation of the term “Conestoga Indian” is in order. The last period of the Susquehannock’s came about 1690, which relates that Conestoga was the place where they now resided. William Penn arrived at New Castle, Delaware in 1682, when the Delaware’s were in possession of southeastern Pennsylvania, but the Delaware’s had been conquered by the Iroquois Nation to the north. By 1675, the Susquehannock’s had been scattered.
The Delaware Indians had independent communities subject to its own rules. By contrast, The Iroquois Confederacy was a political organization of the highest maturity. It is important to understand this paradigm, because Pennsylvania’s leaders were quick to realize that the Native American Confederacy was a power they could manipulate to gain land and make treaties to their advantage. Lesser, or vassal state Indians living within Lancaster County, were willing to cede their land and influence to the Penn proprietorship in exchange for protection from the French and the Iroquois Confederacy.
