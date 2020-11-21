Conewago Township has enacted a new ordinance addressing vegetation management. You might be asking yourself, what is vegetation management, and why do we need an ordinance regulating it?
Vegetation management is the maintenance of trees and shrubs on one’s property that extend onto or over a public right of way, such as public sidewalks, and the depositing or expelling of grass clippings, leaf waste and other yard debris onto the following: a public highway, street, road or alley, and or a swale, ditch or roadway shoulder that could obstruct the proper flow of water runoff from such right of ways.
