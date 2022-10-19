On Sept. 20, I had the pleasure of joining people from 10 arts organizations in Adams County for a reception hosted by the Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each organization had an opportunity to share the work we are doing, as we anticipate Adams County’s most generous day of giving on Nov. 3: the Adams County Community Foundation’s Annual Giving Spree.
When I started volunteering at the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) in 2013, I knew the organization offered arts classes and summer camps, but even as a local artist I had no idea of the breadth of work that was being done throughout the county to provide meaningful arts experiences for residents and visitors. This important work is often invisible to the public. In 2022, thanks to your support, ACAC has:
• Enabled more than 440 young people across six Adams County school districts to participate in summer camps and after-school programs, with 45% receiving need-based scholarships.
• Partnered with the YWCA’s Pre-K Counts classrooms to provide an award-winning early childhood music curriculum that would otherwise be inaccessible for low-income families.
• Served senior centers throughout the county with regular programming in culinary arts, music and painting classes.
• Launched a new eight-week healing arts curriculum; each session is facilitated by a health professional and visited by instructors of different arts disciplines, allowing students to find a medium that resonates with them on their healing journey.
• Showcased the work of local artists, including professionals, hobbyists and student artists, giving them much-deserved visibility and a vehicle to sell their work while bringing joy to gallery visitors.
• Offered more than 90 performances and interactive demonstrations at the Arts Oasis on the square in downtown Gettysburg.
• Launched The People Project 2022, scheduled for Oct. 21-23, which has engaged more than 60 members of the community to create and share stories, music and visual art.
This list is not exhaustive.
The work we do is not possible without continued, generous support from our community. As we approach the Annual Giving Spree, I ask you to remember ACAC with a gift, to remember other arts organizations participating in the Giving Spree whose success helps achieve our mission to cultivate an arts-rich community and most importantly, to get actively involved with the arts experiences we are so fortunate to have.
Arts organizations participating in the 2022 Giving Spree include ACAC, Gettysburg Brass Band Festival, Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, Gettysburg Children’s Choir, Gettysburg Choral Society, Gettysburg Civic Chorus, Gettysburg Community Theatre, Music, Gettysburg!, Totem Pole Playhouse and Waldo’s & Co.
In addition to these arts organizations, ACAC also has active partnerships with several other organizations on this year’s list including Adams County Community Foundation, Adams County Farmers Market, Adams County Office for Aging, Collaborating for Youth, Gettysburg Green Gathering, Gettysburg Pride, Healthy Adams County, Main Street Gettysburg, Project Gettysburg-Leon, YWCA and others.
Forgive me if I have left anyone off these lists; all 99 participating organizations are a testament to the great work being done in our community, for our community. I thank you in advance for your continued support and participation in this year’s Giving Spree.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. 17325. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit the arts council online at http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
