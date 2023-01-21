Happy 2023 to all of you. I am encouraged that the enthusiasm for recycling in Gettysburg remains high, as demonstrated by the interest in our recycling-related events scheduled for this year. For that reason, I thought it would be prudent to list the dates and details of these opportunities here in the first article of the year.
The biannual covered devices (electronics) recycling opportunities included in the borough’s trash hauling contract have proven to be so popular that callers are already contacting me to sign up. Our two events for 2023 will be on Saturday, March 18 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Pre-registering in order to receive an assigned time slot is required, and this can be accomplished on the recycling page of the borough’s website (http://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling) or by calling me at 717-337-0724, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
As before, residents are asked to remain in their cars at this drive-through event held at the borough’s Public Works Building, located 457 E. Middle St. Recycling items will be removed from the automobiles by volunteers. Television sets of all sizes and anything related to computers will be accepted for recycling. This event is open to Gettysburg residents only because neighboring municipalities such as Cumberland, Straban, and Mount Joy townships conduct their own covered device events through their specific trash hauling contracts.
People must be cleaning out their 2022 files because there have already been inquiries and pre-registering for our next paper shredding event. The date will be Friday, May 19, (note: it is a weekday) at the borough’s Public Works Building. As a service for Gettysburg Borough residents and a courtesy for neighboring municipalities, Gettysburg Borough residents may participate free of charge, and residents of neighboring municipalities may do so at a small fee of $3 per box.
In order to keep traffic moving smoothly during the drive-through event, pre-registration is required in order to receive a 15-minute time window appointment. This can be accomplished online at http://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling or by calling 717-337-0724 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.
Accepted for shredding will be clean paper of any color or size and standard file-folders. Documents should be presented in cardboard boxes which will be returned intact to all participants.
Many thanks to the borough staff and other volunteers who help to make these events go so smoothly. Our efficiency and ease of participation has drawn recognition and praise from residents as well as county and Waste Management officials.
The borough Recycling Committee has invited Waste Management officials to meet this month to discuss and clarify what materials are accepted for recycling. For example, cardboard is listed as being a required material for recycling, but one might ask, “Does that include cardboard cereal boxes, cardboard juice cartons, cardboard craft projects, etc.?” We will also be asking for a description of the sorting process of items in the blue bins and how glass, in particular, is handled at the recycling center. I’ll report in future articles on the answers to our inquiries.
Again, happy new year and here’s to our continuing successful recycling efforts.
Judie Butterfield is the chairman of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.
