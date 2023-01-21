Happy 2023 to all of you. I am encouraged that the enthusiasm for recycling in Gettysburg remains high, as demonstrated by the interest in our recycling-related events scheduled for this year. For that reason, I thought it would be prudent to list the dates and details of these opportunities here in the first article of the year.

The biannual covered devices (electronics) recycling opportunities included in the borough’s trash hauling contract have proven to be so popular that callers are already contacting me to sign up. Our two events for 2023 will be on Saturday, March 18 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Pre-registering in order to receive an assigned time slot is required, and this can be accomplished on the recycling page of the borough’s website (http://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling) or by calling me at 717-337-0724, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Judie Butterfield is the chairman of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.

