Adolescence has become increasingly tumultuous in our modern age. The pandemic clearly exacerbated the difficulties. I have worked with at-risk teens for the last seven years, helping them to overcome obstacles to a healthy life. My work exploded when COVID hit. The usual teen challenges were magnified, new problems were added on, and many social supports the teens relied upon were curtailed.
Now after two years of COVID, I was curious to know how teens and their parents have adapted to our transformed culture. Thus, I conducted a very informal survey asking them: What are the major challenges facing you currently? And what strategies, resources, or encouragement can you suggest to others who are struggling? The results of my research were intriguing, revealing surprising agreement between the generations.
For both teens and parents, the top issue mentioned is feeling overwhelmed by both the flood and the negativity of information in our culture. A principal task in adolescence is to individuate oneself and define bedrock values to guide their adult life. Our society’s rampant conflicts and the frequent use of hateful speech can greatly damage teens’ formation process. Meanwhile parents are struggling to set appropriate limits to protect and nurture their kids into a healthy adulthood. Social media magnifies negative behavior and can threaten the quest for healthy growth.
The chaos caused by the pandemic is the second issue for both groups. When schools were abruptly shut down kids were sent home with parents suddenly in charge of their education. Resources were limited and some even lost access to basics like jobs and food. This was difficult enough for adults who have developed some resiliency, but it felt catastrophic for teens who lacked the skills to deal with the rampant disruptions. The future is very uncertain, and the world seems a much scarier place now. Adult anxiety was high while teen anxiety became crippling for some. One teen said, “It’s gotten better, but there are still constant crises from the lack of basics in the cafeteria”. At the same time major milestone experiences have been lost. The teen went on to note, “There’s no way for teens or adults to prepare for the unknown.”
The past two years have been difficult but there have been positives in adapting to the crisis. Many have displayed surprising creativity, developing a team mentality, and appreciating moments of joy despite the obstacles. Several participants highlighted crucial increases in patience and respect for themselves and others, giving space to make mistakes and try new things in this admittedly messy process. Both teens and parents expressed optimism about their transformed family life. Perhaps because of facing a common enemy, families are learning to cooperate better for the good of all, developing new strengths and resiliency, transforming them from survivors to thrivers.
I encourage you to have an open family discussion about this. What are the biggest challenges you are facing? What strategies or encouragement can you share with others? Work together to help achieve individual and family goals for a happier and healthier life for all.
