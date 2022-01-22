When Thaddeus Stevens died in 1868, there was no doubt there would be statues aplenty of the man who helped save the American republic and set it on a course towards a more equitable society. Major newspapers devoted their entire front pages to his life; he laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda and 20,000 people attended his funeral in Lancaster, Pa.
“Monuments will be reared to perpetuate his name on the earth,” said Horace Maynard, a Tennessee congressman on the floor of the House of Representatives in 1868. “Art will be busy with her chisel and her pencil to preserve his features and the image of his mortal frame. All will be done that brass and marble and painted canvas admit of being done.”
Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website, https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.
