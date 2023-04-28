El dia los Niños/El Día de Los, also known as simply Día or Children’s Day, is an annual celebration where we recognize children, paying homage to their importance in society and endorse their wellbeing. Children’s Day has been celebrated officially in many countries around the world since 1925. According to the Association for Library Service to Children, the common goals of Día/Children’s Day/Book Day are to celebrate children and connect them to the world of learning through books, stories, and libraries. Another goal is to nurture cognitive and literacy development in ways that honor and embrace a child’s home language and culture. Another goal is to introduce families to community resources that provide opportunities for learning through multiple literacies. The last goal is to recognize and respect culture, heritage, and language as powerful tools for strengthening families and communities.

The Adams County Library System (ACLS) celebrates children every day of the year through story times and programs for children.

Sherry Feeser is the youth services coordinator at Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.