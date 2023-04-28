El dia los Niños/El Día de Los, also known as simply Día or Children’s Day, is an annual celebration where we recognize children, paying homage to their importance in society and endorse their wellbeing. Children’s Day has been celebrated officially in many countries around the world since 1925. According to the Association for Library Service to Children, the common goals of Día/Children’s Day/Book Day are to celebrate children and connect them to the world of learning through books, stories, and libraries. Another goal is to nurture cognitive and literacy development in ways that honor and embrace a child’s home language and culture. Another goal is to introduce families to community resources that provide opportunities for learning through multiple literacies. The last goal is to recognize and respect culture, heritage, and language as powerful tools for strengthening families and communities.
The Adams County Library System (ACLS) celebrates children every day of the year through story times and programs for children.
Children’s programs are some of the most regularly well-attended programs at each ACLS branch.
Through story times, children learn about many different things. Children learn about books and how they can take you to many different places and teach you about different things. Story times teach children to sit with other children, listen to stories, and participate in action songs and rhymes. Through activities at the library, the children learn to work together and interact with other children to solve problems and create things together. We celebrate all children in our community during story times, giving them the tools and skills to grow and learn and to be an amazing part of our community.
Literacy is a skill everyone deserves a chance to develop and embrace; it will open many doors for our children, giving them the power to thrive in this world full of opportunities. The ACLS hopes that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in this world. By providing story times and programs to young children, we give them the tools they need to succeed. So be sure to help us celebrate our children by bringing them to story times and programs at your local branch of the ACLS. You will find all of our programs on our website, http://www.adamslibrary.org.
Sherry Feeser is the youth services coordinator at Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin.
