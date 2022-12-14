December can be such a joyous month, filled with lots of excitement and fun. December can also be very exhausting and long. We tend not to eat the best during the holiday season and some of our routine becomes not-so-routine. When January comes, it’s time to get back to our schedules, but January in Pennsylvania can be challenging. Between the winter weather and school breaks, it can be difficult to reestablish our family routines. January is a tough month for many of us; it is just the beginning of winter, and it can be long, dreary and cold.
If we look at January as a refreshing month, it might be the best way to start off the new year. We need to take advantage of any sunlight we can, even if it means just sitting in the car and soaking in some rays or taking that walk while the sun is out, even if its blustery or snow is on the ground. It is amazing how rejuvenated an outdoor walk or hike in January can make you feel. Walking outside in the winter can really fuel us with the positive energy we need. Focus on the beauty of the snow. It can create a lot of brightness during an often-dark month. Staying social and active as a family is also key in making January more positive. Invite friends and other families to go on a winter walk, hike or sledding adventure. Have your family help another family shovel snow. When it snows and neighbors are shoveling, this is a great time to connect with them.
