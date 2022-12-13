December always brings a welcome pause here at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC). After going nearly nonstop all year, this break gives us time to both reflect upon the successes of the past 12 months and plan for the upcoming year. Two years ago, I wrote year-end reflections from my home office, a reminder that we were still in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are not entirely out of the woods, the return of in-person programming, school groups and thousands of visitors to Gettysburg’s premier museum have been refreshing indicators that we resumed some normalcy on the Ridge.

February heralded the return of our annual symposium after a two-year hiatus, and it proved to be our most successful ever. More than 100 attendees joined us, in-person and virtually, to take a deep dive into the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg. We couldn’t have done it without our friends from The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast, Jim Hessler and Eric Lindblade, and historian Stuart Dempsey. We are planning our next symposium for March 4, 2023, with this year’s theme being “Five Crucial Days to Gettysburg.” Each presenter will analyze one 24-hour period in the week before the battle, examining how the events of that day brought the two armies closer to clashing. More information will be coming soon.

Peter Miele is the executive director of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

