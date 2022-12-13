December always brings a welcome pause here at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC). After going nearly nonstop all year, this break gives us time to both reflect upon the successes of the past 12 months and plan for the upcoming year. Two years ago, I wrote year-end reflections from my home office, a reminder that we were still in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are not entirely out of the woods, the return of in-person programming, school groups and thousands of visitors to Gettysburg’s premier museum have been refreshing indicators that we resumed some normalcy on the Ridge.
February heralded the return of our annual symposium after a two-year hiatus, and it proved to be our most successful ever. More than 100 attendees joined us, in-person and virtually, to take a deep dive into the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg. We couldn’t have done it without our friends from The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast, Jim Hessler and Eric Lindblade, and historian Stuart Dempsey. We are planning our next symposium for March 4, 2023, with this year’s theme being “Five Crucial Days to Gettysburg.” Each presenter will analyze one 24-hour period in the week before the battle, examining how the events of that day brought the two armies closer to clashing. More information will be coming soon.
In May, we partnered with the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg to present a “Ridge to Ridge” tour. In the morning, we marched from Seminary Ridge to McPherson Ridge and back, gaining a soldier’s-eye view of the July 1 fighting. The afternoon saw us on Cemetery Ridge, with a deep exploration of the Pickett-Pettigrew-Trimble Assault. The National Civil War Museum folks brought unique Gettysburg artifacts which enhanced the day, including Robert E. Lee’s Bible and George Pickett’s kepi. As we look forward, we are excited for more collaborations with our friends from Harrisburg.
July brought the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. On the Ridge, we hosted two dozen programs including book talks, real-time programs, walking tours and a special evening screening of the 1993 film “Gettysburg.” More than 100 friends joined us for these events. As we look to the 160th anniversary of the battle and the 10th anniversary of the opening of SRMEC, we are excited to plan for an even larger event next July.
Late summer and fall brought two major events to the Ridge. For the first time since 2019, we conducted our September Legacy Weekend bus tour. Working again with our friend Jim Hessler, we spent a gorgeous day traveling along the Mason-Dixon Line, following the movements of John Buford and John Reynolds before and during the first day of the battle. This was followed closely by our second annual “24 Hours on the Ridge!” in conjunction with the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. From 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2-3, dozens of friends joined us for speakers, trivia, and film screenings. We hope to see you at these events in 2023.
As I look ahead, I can’t help but think of how bright our future is. It is certainly an exciting time to be a part of SRMEC. Have a happy holiday and wonderful new year, and as always, I look forward to seeing you on the Ridge soon.
Peter Miele is the executive director of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
