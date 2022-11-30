Note: Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing spoke to the Interfaith Center of Peace and Justice’s (ICPJ) annual meeting on Nov. 5. This Lifestyle column is based on her talk and an interview.
Rita Frealing has never forgotten where she came from.
Her mother, Betty, and father, Charles, were determined to do whatever it took to give their children more than they had. Years later, Rita Char Beth Frealing is living proof that our past influences our success in life. Raised in Gettysburg, she is now its first African-American and first female mayor.
“Beverly, Maria, Marcia, me, and John … no matter what, education was our first priority,” Frealing said. Both of her parents devoted themselves to making their children’s lives better. Betty’s sister Mary “Mickey” Patrick and brother Floyd were among the influences that emphasized the importance of education.
Rita’s parents gave Rita her own voice. They told her to speak up and be heard. Even in her teen years, her mother was also her best friend. When she was wrong, her mother corrected her, and the lessons stuck.
By the time she was in high school, the journey to the mayor’s office had begun. During her sophomore and junior years, she was elected class president. As a senior, she was elected student council president, yet was unable to land a date for the prom.
She attributes her early life successes to the schoolteachers who left indelible marks upon her life. After graduating from Penn State University, where she studied political science, she found herself as a daily weather anchor for WTPA television in Harrisburg. Soon thereafter, she began law school at Dickinson College in Carlisle. She Subsequently held numerous public service positions on the county and state level. This experience yielded a wide knowledge and understanding of federal, state and local government relations.
Though busy with her own career in Harrisburg, Rita served on the board of the Greater Harrisburg NAACP, lending her negotiating and communications skills to a cause to which she felt a long-time commitment. Later, after returning to the Gettysburg area, she served on the board of the local YWCA with a dedication to promoting women and helping them with the challenges they face. She resigned from the YWCA Board to provide care for her Aunt “Mickey.” For many years she attended the Gettysburg Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service with Aunt “Mickey.” Her mother, Betty, was instrumental in the launch of that event in Gettysburg. They were also active in the Lincoln Cemetery Project.
Though their time together was brief, she and her late husband, Eric Lindeman, were very happy. She eventually recruited Eric as the manager of her mayoral campaign Later, Lindeman was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, which prevented his seeing the success of the campaign he ran meticulously. Thirteen months after she lost her Aunt Mickey, she lost Eric. But he left her Bliss, their beloved cat. “Bliss, yes, that’s right.” And a chance to start yet again.
Now that she’s settled into the borough office, she takes things one day at a time. “I have a great relationship with the borough council, borough staff, and Chief Glenny.” Among her highest priorities in the office of the mayor is exploring and creating ways and means for affordable housing and good jobs for Gettysburg’s citizens. “I found that at a late stage in my life and career I could barely afford the market cost of housing in my own hometown,” she said. “That’s got to change.”
One of Mayor Frealing’s favorite spots near Gettysburg is the Peace Light Memorial. “It revives my soul somehow. Sometimes just driving by it lifts my spirit. I firmly believe there is still hope for this world.”
