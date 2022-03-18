Obtaining that perfect new job can be a tricky and sometimes disheartening enterprise. Brainfuse JobNow, an amazing free service accessible with an Adams County Library System card, can provide professional support at every step. JobNow can be found online at adamslibrary.org under elibrary — digital resources.
Their experts offer personalized assistance with every aspect of a job search. These range from providing aid when choosing a career and looking for job listings, to giving guidance on how to create a resume and sail successfully through an interview. If you would like to reach a new level of education and are required to take a test such as the GED, SAT, GRE, or ASVAB, there are practice tests and study material available. It is truly a comprehensive one stop shop for career and job assistance.
You can even receive live, online resume help. Or, if it is more convenient for you, a resume can be submitted electronically (perhaps after creating it with one of their resume templates.) Professional feedback from a job coach will be received within 24 hours. The same can be done with a cover letter. Family members and friends may grow weary of proofreading endless resumes. JobNow enables you to outsource that activity and present a polished resume and cover letter to possible future employers. To reiterate, it’s free to use with an ACLS card.
When the stars align and you are called in for an interview, there is the interview process itself to navigate. It can be daunting, but having a resource like JobNow to provide expert support is crucial. They offer live, online help with interview skills. A transcript of the session can be provided to reference later. There are also curated lists of general interview tips available for your perusal.
An anonymous quote, often mistakenly attributed to Winston Churchill, says “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” That can be an apt description of job searching, whether it is the failure of a job to live up to expectations, or the disappointment of not receiving a desired job offer. Support from the job coaches at JobNow can maximize the chances of getting what you want by keeping the enthusiasm alive.
JobNow can be accessed from home or through the computers at your local branch of the Adams County Library System. If you need an ACLS card, or need to renew a current card, visit any ACLS branch or apply online at adamslibrary.org. We also have books on careers, job searching, and resumes that we would be happy to provide.
