Have you ever thought of joining a book club? If the thought has crossed your mind and you are still on the fence about it, let me talk you into it. Joining a new or existing group is a great way to meet other people who love reading as much as you do. I know of one book club where the members became friends and used to take field trips to book stores and places mentioned in novels that they had read. Lunch at a local restaurant was naturally included.
Another great reason, and one that I hear most often, is that it forces you to get out of your comfort zone and read a range of books by authors and about subjects that you normally wouldn’t read. Ways to exercise your brain and broaden your horizons are always a good thing. Book clubs sometimes choose books that are controversial or challenging, which can make for great discussions.
The friendly, informal setting of a book club meeting lets everyone share their thoughts and opinions about a book. You may bring up a point that everyone else might not have thought of. The last time that our book club met, the members who liked the book sat on one side of the table and the ones who didn’t ended up on the other side. It was like they were facing off against each other, but I’m happy to report, everyone emerged unscathed.
The Adams County Library System is celebrating Read Aloud Month for the entire month of February. It’s fun to be read a story. Many of our branches offer baby, toddler, and preschool story times. Often at book clubs, members will read their favorite passages or a section of the book that they wanted to emphasize to the rest of the group. Check out our website at http://www.adamslibrary.org/read-aloud-month for more read aloud events at your favorite branch.
Throughout the system, there are book clubs for first through eighth grades, teens, adults, and even virtual clubs that you can join. For more information on book clubs at your local branch, check out our events page at http://www.adamslibrary.org/events.
Sherrie DeMartino is the branch manager of the Carroll Valley Library.
