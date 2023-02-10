Have you ever thought of joining a book club? If the thought has crossed your mind and you are still on the fence about it, let me talk you into it. Joining a new or existing group is a great way to meet other people who love reading as much as you do. I know of one book club where the members became friends and used to take field trips to book stores and places mentioned in novels that they had read. Lunch at a local restaurant was naturally included.

Another great reason, and one that I hear most often, is that it forces you to get out of your comfort zone and read a range of books by authors and about subjects that you normally wouldn’t read. Ways to exercise your brain and broaden your horizons are always a good thing. Book clubs sometimes choose books that are controversial or challenging, which can make for great discussions.

Sherrie DeMartino is the branch manager of the Carroll Valley Library.

