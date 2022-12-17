To achieve your financial security, and that of your family, you will need to create a comprehensive strategy. But for this strategy to succeed, you’ll need to guard it from various challenges; that means you’ll need to build in different layers of protection. What are these challenges and what types of protection can be used to defend against them? Consider the following:

Challenge #1: Protecting your ability to reach your goals

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones, Member SIPC Erik Hendricks, AAMS; 17 E Middle St., Gettysburg; 717-338-9691; erik.hendricks@edwardjones.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.