With great food, great company, and great hospitality (thanks again, Kellett family), CARES celebrated its 10th birthday at the end of August. Now, as the days get shorter and (noticeably) cooler, CARES is preparing to re-open for the 2022-23 season at the very end of October. We are immensely appreciative of all the local churches who have agreed to welcome guests again this season.

Even as we enter autumn, most readers of this paper probably will still remember the gentleman who “camped out” on the Gettysburg Square for a couple of weeks this summer, around the Fourth of July. Given my role on the board of CARES, I was unpleasantly surprised by my negative reaction to this man’s appearance at the height of tourist season. What a bad impression the lovely square would make, I fretted to myself as I skirted his encampment, past the crushed food that littered the ground and blankets piled on benches.

Joanne Myers is on the CARES board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.