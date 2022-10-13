With great food, great company, and great hospitality (thanks again, Kellett family), CARES celebrated its 10th birthday at the end of August. Now, as the days get shorter and (noticeably) cooler, CARES is preparing to re-open for the 2022-23 season at the very end of October. We are immensely appreciative of all the local churches who have agreed to welcome guests again this season.
Even as we enter autumn, most readers of this paper probably will still remember the gentleman who “camped out” on the Gettysburg Square for a couple of weeks this summer, around the Fourth of July. Given my role on the board of CARES, I was unpleasantly surprised by my negative reaction to this man’s appearance at the height of tourist season. What a bad impression the lovely square would make, I fretted to myself as I skirted his encampment, past the crushed food that littered the ground and blankets piled on benches.
Later, trying to get some perspective, I thought about how this is how many of us instinctively see all homelessness: as a problem that we wish we didn’t have to see, one that we wish would stay hidden. So I decided to refresh myself with some of the facts about the real problems hidden behind the faces of many of the homeless:
• According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, about 13% of the homeless nationally are veterans, even though veterans make up only 7% of the population. Many homeless veterans have scant support networks and/or have struggled to translate their training into civilian life. Many live with PTSD and substance abuse problems.
• Many homeless women and children are coming from homes where they experienced domestic violence.
• In the U.S., lack of a right to council in civil cases means that renters battling wrongful eviction and foreclosure often struggle to defend themselves.
• As many as a quarter of homeless individuals suffer from untreated mental illness.
• Public rental assistance is available for only about one in four low-income families who need it.
There are two different if related problems here: first, we can’t equate one homeless person with all homeless people. The gentleman on the square, who refused many overtures of help, is only one face of a larger problem. Writing off the homeless as “unreachable” or “beyond help” overlooks ways we can effect meaningful change.
Second, though, we can’t even write off some versions of homelessness as “too messy” to deal with. Truthfully, we may need to be made uncomfortable by the ways our society fails to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, seeing the “messiness” of homelessness not as something that should be tidied away, but as a symptom of underlying failures in our society to provide an adequate safety net.
Save the date: Thursday, Nov. 3 is Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Donations can be mailed in, logged online, or dropped off in person at the Gettysburg Times building, located at 1570 Fairfield Road. We appreciate your consideration as you decide which of the many worthy local causes to support this year.
Joanne Myers is on the CARES board.
