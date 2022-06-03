The Adams County Library System (ACLS) provides free access to library services for all Adams County residents. The first service that may occur to you is reading materials. Books are available in many formats; there are board books for early readers for those just discovering the joy of reading such as babies, regular print for almost everyone, and large print for those who find it easier to read. There are free e-books available as well as audiobooks on CD and digitally, so that you can enjoy listening while travelling or multitasking.
Materials are available at any of the six library branches, by downloading onto your electronic device, or through the Library by Mail services for residents who are unable to visit the library facilities.
The ACLS also provides enriching programs for all ages. The library staff plan and present story times, book clubs and other informational programs, sometimes with the help of experts from our community or visiting professionals. Check out What’s Happening, our three-month calendar for activities that interest you and your family. The summer edition is available and can be picked up at any branch or viewed digitally at www.adamslibrary.org.
You may not be aware that the Adams County Library System is a nonprofit organization. While the library system does receive funding from Adams County, the state of Pennsylvania and some local municipalities, we also fundraise for part of our operating expenses. Community support truly helps the ACLS, support that is incredibly important in allowing us to provide library services.
The local community helps us out in many ways, here are just a few examples. The Adams County Library recently received a generous grant from the Fund for Littlestown which will be used to increase the number of large print books available at the Littlestown Library. A few years ago, we received a grant from the Cline Foundation to install a new roof on the Gettysburg branch. Many individual donors place books in honor of someone important to them, aiding us in providing new materials to share.
The ACLS is supported by four Friends of the Library groups who provide both donations and advocacy. Their support in raising awareness of what the Library System does is vital. If you love the library, consider becoming a Friend, you can choose to be as active as you wish. The Harbaugh-Thomas Foundation supports the branch in Upper Adams by providing a home that includes a Teen Center. Open during after school hours and in the summer, the Teen Center is a great resource for middle and high school students.
Volunteering is another way to support the Adams County Library System. There are many opportunities for volunteers, either for a few hours each week or at special events. We are thrilled by the many people who will be volunteers at the FunFest, our kickoff to the SummerQuest program for all ages. Join us at the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday, June 10 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for a great family event.
Advocacy is also very important to us, so if you love the library, tell your elected officials, friends and neighbors about us and how you use the Adams County Library System.
Remember, it takes a community to create, use and support the Adams County Library System. We hope to see you soon.
