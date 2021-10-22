How many times have you heard or said, “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you?” The point we are trying to convey is to think for yourself instead of following the crowd.
Sometimes, we do need to join together for a positive outcome and this is my rally cry. There are 94 nonprofit participants in this year’s annual Giving Spree. Take a moment to look at each group that serves in Adams County. How has their work and contribution affected you or someone you know this past year? As you look over the participant list you may find organizations you didn’t know existed and may also recognize several others. What is important to you and where would you like to give this year?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.