As college students pursue their academic goals and dreams, they generally envision a straight and narrow path to graduation. They find their perfect college, apply, get admitted, register for and start their classes, learn about college life, do well, get good grades and earn a credential. Seems pretty easy, right? What students may not anticipate is that this envisioned “straight and narrow path” can become “curvy and windy” with a few bumps along the way. Throughout their time as a college student, life continues to happen and can create challenges to being successful.
Many community college students have responsibilities outside of the classroom, such as taking care of their children and other family members in addition to working part- or full-time jobs. In a 2021 survey of entering student engagement, 76% of HACC students who responded said they worked for pay at least part time. At HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, the median age of a part-time student is 25 and the median age of a full-time student is 22.
Life-altering events, which can be unexpected, create obstacles to a college credential. In addition, some students struggle inside the classroom because they are not prepared for college coursework or specific subject material.
Resources and services like tutoring, advising and career services are available throughout HACC. In addition, the HACC’s Student Success Coaching Department connects students with a low GPA to a student success coach to help navigate bumps in the road to stay on the path to credential completion. At the end of each semester, students are updated on their academic standing. Students who are on academic probation (a GPA below 2.0) or academic suspension (GPA credits and the cumulative GPA do not meet the college’s requirements to continue) are advised to seek the services of a student success coach. At HACC, it’s our goal to ensure that each and every student receives the support they need to be successful so that they can walk across the stage at our commencement ceremonies.
The best advice we give students who are struggling in classes is to communicate with their advisor, success coach and/or class faculty. This communication is key so that we can support each student in making the best and informed academic decisions, which may include withdrawing from a class, asking for extensions to complete course requirements or hopefully completing the class successfully.
On average, student success coaches provide support to 800 to 1,000 HACC students each semester who are on academic probation. Many positive responses have been received from students like “...thank you so much ... for motivation!” and “thank you for…encouraging me in the upcoming semester!”
HACC students can learn more about academic standing, important definitions and college success resources and tips by visiting the student success coaching webpage. We look forward to using this resource to share with students and add even more tips, strategies and student success stories so all students know that the curvy and bumpy road can become mostly smooth again.
Ricole Jayman, M. Ed., is director of Student Success Coaching, a unit within the Learning Enhancement Services Department in the Office of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
