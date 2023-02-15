As college students pursue their academic goals and dreams, they generally envision a straight and narrow path to graduation. They find their perfect college, apply, get admitted, register for and start their classes, learn about college life, do well, get good grades and earn a credential. Seems pretty easy, right? What students may not anticipate is that this envisioned “straight and narrow path” can become “curvy and windy” with a few bumps along the way. Throughout their time as a college student, life continues to happen and can create challenges to being successful.

Many community college students have responsibilities outside of the classroom, such as taking care of their children and other family members in addition to working part- or full-time jobs. In a 2021 survey of entering student engagement, 76% of HACC students who responded said they worked for pay at least part time. At HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, the median age of a part-time student is 25 and the median age of a full-time student is 22.

Ricole Jayman, M. Ed., is director of Student Success Coaching, a unit within the Learning Enhancement Services Department in the Office of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

