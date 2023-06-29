Adams County Habitat for Humanity is a tiny chapter as Habitat chapters go. And we rely on volunteers for a lot of professional work. Except for a part-time construction manager, nobody involved with Habitat gets paid. As volunteers, we review zoning laws, buy real estate, build houses, supervise work crews, order equipment and construction materials, select and mentor families, and write and service mortgages. That’s a lot of required expertise needed from our volunteers. It’s one reason why the Habitat board meets at 7:30 a.m. Nearly everyone has a job, and their calendar is full all day.
I wanted to note some comings and goings.
Pete Ricker was the president when I came aboard, and they’re still singing songs about him around the campfire. Before him, we didn’t even have an organized system of tracking amounts owed and due on mortgages. With help from board members he recruited, we got our finances regularly. He was replaced (on an acting basis) by Bill Tyson. Bill is a retired Navy fighter pilot. I learned there are two kinds of military officers: guys who want to fly planes and command troops who find any headquarters assignment drudgery, and those who angle for staff jobs and love back-to-back Pentagon assignments. Bill wanted to fly airplanes, and I am sure he considered desk jobs to be pure misery. Similarly, with Habitat, he made it clear he signed up with Habitat to pound nails and hang drywall, not write policy papers required by Habitat International. But while serving as our president, he opened up several new partnership opportunities that could transform the scope of our operations.
Bill just stepped down as president and was replaced by Sue Pindle. She brings tons of real estate experience and will do a great job leading us into this new future.
Bill isn’t going anywhere; he’ll continue as our first vice president. But we have lost some valuable talent in the past year, including Bill and Judy Leslie, who ran our family mentoring program for years, and Bill and Carolyn Scott, who searched out many properties for us.
It’s always sad when good friends leave a board, but the new members bring new energy and fresh ideas. And we’ve been blessed with some great new members who are already making major contributions to our nominations committee, financial management, and family mentoring, as well as providing general common sense: Benji Conover, Michelle Mowrer, Kimberly Wilhelm, and Charles and Elizabeth Strauss.
One problem one of our new board members spotted right away was that our committees (real estate, media, family selection, family mentoring, volunteers, etc.) tend to be one person deep. This can leave us scrambling if a board member retires and also leads to the attitude that certain board members are indispensable. One of our goals for this year is to flesh out our committees. This allows us to benefit from more good ideas and develop future committee chairs and officers. This is a great volunteer opportunity. If this interests you, drop me an email at leonsreed@gmail.com and use “Habitat” as the subject line.
Leon Reed is a board member of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
