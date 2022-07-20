I’ve been thinking a lot about energy these days. During the summer, who hasn’t witnessed the flashes of lightning, the rumbles of thunder, and the tremendous energy of a thunderstorm? And who isn’t grateful for the energy that powers air conditioning during these hot summer days?

Currently, many of us are affected by high gas prices, as gas is the primary energy source we put into our gas tanks to provide transportation. (But here’s a good opportunity to put in a plug for fabulous, affordable Rabbittransit options, as a great alternative to high gas prices!)

Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.