In 1681, King Charles II of England could not have known that 522 square miles of the 30 million acres he granted that year to William Penn would become what is now Adams County, Pennsylvania. Neither could he have known the struggles both indigenous peoples and European settlers would face in this beautiful, bountiful wilderness.

Faith and fortune drew the earliest colonists to Pennsylvania. Fur traders and Roman Catholic missionaries were the first Europeans to venture into what is now Adams County. Families moving north from Maryland came to the area by the mid-1730s. The Penn family opened the land west of the Susquehanna River to European settlement in 1736. The new Adams County Historical Society Museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, will tell some of the stories of the early days of “Penn’s Woods” and the European immigrants who settled here in the 18th century.

Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.