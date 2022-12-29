In 1681, King Charles II of England could not have known that 522 square miles of the 30 million acres he granted that year to William Penn would become what is now Adams County, Pennsylvania. Neither could he have known the struggles both indigenous peoples and European settlers would face in this beautiful, bountiful wilderness.
Faith and fortune drew the earliest colonists to Pennsylvania. Fur traders and Roman Catholic missionaries were the first Europeans to venture into what is now Adams County. Families moving north from Maryland came to the area by the mid-1730s. The Penn family opened the land west of the Susquehanna River to European settlement in 1736. The new Adams County Historical Society Museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, will tell some of the stories of the early days of “Penn’s Woods” and the European immigrants who settled here in the 18th century.
William Penn died in 1718 but his family continued to control much of Pennsylvania for nearly 60 years, holding onto the vast tracts of land called manors. Thomas Penn, William’s son, was eager to set aside a manor of his own. In 1741, he directed surveyors to map “a tract of land on the branches of Marsh Creek…about 30,000 acres,” which included what is now known as Gettysburg. He called it the Manor of Maske. However, about 150 Scotch-Irish people already lived there. Needless to say, conflict arose. The matter wasn’t settled until 1765, when settlers were allowed to purchase their properties.
The precise southern border of Pennsylvania, including what is now Adams County, was disputed in the 1740s by the Penn family and the Calvert family of Maryland. The Calvert’s claimed the boundary should be farther north to include Philadelphia and consequently the future town of Gettysburg. The Penn’s claimed it should be farther south to include the city of Baltimore. After failed attempts to resolve the issue and a series of violent confrontations among settlers, King George II of England ordered the disputing Penn and Calvert families to settle the matter. Two mutually agreed upon surveyors, Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon, surveyed the boundary and completed their work in 1767. It established the now famous Mason-Dixon Line and hence the southern boundary of Pennsylvania, which includes the southern Adams County border. However, Maryland didn’t recognize the Mason-Dixon Line for another seven years.
Stone markers quarried in England and shipped across the Atlantic were placed at one-mile intervals along the Mason-Dixon Line. Twenty-five of these mile markers once marked the southern border of Adams County. Every five miles, “crown stones” bore the Penn and Calvert family coat of arms. An original crown stone marker still stands near the small community of Zora, southwest of Gettysburg. An image of this marker will be included in the new museum.
The famed Mason-Dixon Line was first intended just to mark the boundary between two of the thirteen original colonies. But as time went on, it became the unofficial boundary separating North and South. For enslaved Americans, crossing the Mason-Dixon Line came to symbolize freedom.
The new Beyond the Battle Museum will include artifacts from this era in Adams County history including a German family Bible printed in 1753, a book owned by Reverend Alexander Dobbin on English Theology printed in 1699 and a sketch of Conewago Chapel in eastern Adams County, which is the oldest stone Roman Catholic Church in the United States. It was built between 1785 and 1787 and stands on the site of an earlier Catholic parish founded by Jesuit missionaries.
The new Adams County Historical Society’s new museum will officially open on April 15, 2023 at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. More information is available online at http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
