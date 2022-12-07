Tis the season to expand your joy, have fun and take a class at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. Devoting time to a creative outlet will help to improve your sense of well-being, decrease stress and increase your joy while preparing for the holidays. Gift yourself or buy a gift certificate for someone you love and take a class. Here is what’s coming up:
Stained-Glass Santa Ornament, Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Join Chris Parker to create a stained-glass Santa ornament. This class is designed for those who have taken a stained-glass class before because it involves using some advanced skills. You will have the opportunity to choose your glass, cut/grind/foil your glass and solder it so it is ready for you to take home the same evening. $45 ($50)
Bloom with Grace Virtual Pastels Workshop, Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
We have designed the perfect workshop to discover the beauty of soft pastels. World-renowned pastel artist Stephanie Clark will take you on an exploration of soft pastel art with focus on bright, loose florals. She will demonstrate her painting method from start to finish. You will be painting life as well as using photos for a reference. Materials list provided. $108 ($118)
Sweet and Savory Holiday Pastries, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Learn to create Marc Jalbert’s favorite Portuguese cookie, pasteis de nata. The pastry dough and filling can be made ahead of time and then assembled on the fly. The class will cover how to adapt the pastry dough into a savory treat and use the leftover egg whites to make a meringue cookie. These chewy, crunchy cookies are perfect for the holiday baking season. Sample what is made and enjoy with a glass of wine. $55 ($60)
Perfectly Spiked Cocktails for the Holidays, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Learn how to craft spiked cocktails perfect for celebrating the season. Stacey Oussoren will share her passion for creating a festive setting that will set the tone for a fabulous night with friends and family. You will learn how to choose the right ingredients to elevate the experience. Recipes and tastings include an eggnog mudslide, a mistletoe Moscow mule and a sugar plum fairy martini. We will make a charm to go with the martini glass that you will take home. $50 ($55)
Holiday Food and Wine Pairings Dinner, Thursday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.
Celebrate the season with a delicious five course food and wine event. The menu is available on our website. Harry McCullough, $75($82)
All Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays, Jan. 3-31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
This class includes flowing continuously through strong sequences of traditional sun salutations and standing postures, linking breath with movement and building strength and endurance. Attention to correct alignment and the use of yoga props for posture accessibility is also emphasized in this practice. Judy Redding (RYT200), $55 ($60)
Beginner Piano, Thursdays, Jan. 5-Feb. 23, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Here’s your chance to learn to play the piano. Level 1 offers a fun and gentle introduction to the fundamentals. You’ll learn basic notation and chords and play familiar songs in a low-key group setting. This will be an individualized experience for each student. Sharon Cooley, $120 ($132)
Scholarships are available for those who qualify. The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
The Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or email classes@adamsarts.org. Visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program and gallery director for the Arts Education Center.
