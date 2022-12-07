Tis the season to expand your joy, have fun and take a class at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. Devoting time to a creative outlet will help to improve your sense of well-being, decrease stress and increase your joy while preparing for the holidays. Gift yourself or buy a gift certificate for someone you love and take a class. Here is what’s coming up:

Stained-Glass Santa Ornament, Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or email classes@adamsarts.org. Visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program and gallery director for the Arts Education Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.