If you live in rural Adams County, you most likely have a septic system that handles your household waste. Having your septic system operate properly is essential to making sure pollution from your home does not migrate offsite to cause problems for others. The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is in its second year of testing local streams for pathogens. Our preliminary findings based on DNA testing indicate that our local streams can be significantly impacted by pollutants emanating from human beings. Failing septic systems may contribute to this problem.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a free booklet to help homeowners understand the proper operation of their septic system; it features necessary steps to maintain a healthy septic system and other helpful hints to keep it operating correctly. You can download the booklet by searching at http://www.EPA.gov.
Here are some helpful hints for keeping your septic system running properly:
1. Use water efficiently. Running excess water through your septic system can harm the biological processes that remove pollutants from wastewater. There are many ways to be efficient with household water use, from installing high-efficiency toilets to simply turning off the water while brushing your teeth. See the EPA booklet cited above for a comprehensive list of efficiency measures.
2. Dispose of household waste properly. Household chemicals, gasoline, pesticides, antifreeze, paint, and other toxic substances can harm the biological function of your septic system. They should never be flushed down your drains and into your septic system. Likewise, never flush items like paper towels, cat litter, dental floss, cigarette butts, or anything else that could clog your septic system. Again, see the EPA booklet for a broader discussion of proper waste disposal.
3. Take good care of your septic drain field. Plant only grass near your drain field. Like trees and shrubs, deeper roots can clog and interfere with your septic system. Don’t drive or park on your drain field, which could damage pipes. Keep roof drains, sump-pump outflow, and other surface flow away from the drain field since flooding can impact the septic system’s operation.
These are just a few suggestions for keeping your septic system operating properly. We highly recommend downloading the EPA booklet for a more comprehensive discussion of this important topic. It’s an easy read, and it may save you from costly septic system repairs and help protect our streams and drinking water.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is a member-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing the water resources of Adams County, Pennsylvania. You can learn more about the Watershed Alliance of Adams County at http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org.
Pat Naugle is a founder and past president of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
