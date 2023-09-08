If you live in rural Adams County, you most likely have a septic system that handles your household waste. Having your septic system operate properly is essential to making sure pollution from your home does not migrate offsite to cause problems for others. The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is in its second year of testing local streams for pathogens. Our preliminary findings based on DNA testing indicate that our local streams can be significantly impacted by pollutants emanating from human beings. Failing septic systems may contribute to this problem.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a free booklet to help homeowners understand the proper operation of their septic system; it features necessary steps to maintain a healthy septic system and other helpful hints to keep it operating correctly. You can download the booklet by searching at http://www.EPA.gov.

Pat Naugle is a founder and past president of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

