I’m hearing a lot of phrases these days that include the word “back.” As in, we’re getting back to normal, we’re back in business, tourists are coming back, customers are coming back and so on. Adams Economic Alliance is here to support all the comebacks. We have your back. So, I thought it would be a great time to get “back to basics” and reintroduce Adams Economic Alliance.
We value relationships and partnerships. And we established many new ones over the past pandemic year. While many people are familiar with our work at the alliance, we are constantly reintroducing ourselves and reaching new people. So whether you’re a longtime friend or whether the alliance and our services are new to you, I welcome you and invite you to learn something new about what we do.
Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).
