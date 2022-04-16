On behalf of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg, I want to congratulate the Thaddeus Stevens Society on the really wonderful statue unveiled earlier this month in front of the county courthouse. I have long found it significant that the anti-slavery congressman began his career in Gettysburg, opening a law office here in 1816.
Stevens would spend 26 years in our town before relocating to Lancaster, which became the base of his national political movement. Said to have been “an abolitionist before there was such a party name,” the Radical Republican had consistently goaded Abraham Lincoln to take a harder line against slavery. The president finally issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but it would be the Battle of Gettysburg, six months later, that determined if the historic act was worth the paper it was printed on.
Our round table has a long-standing interest in Thaddeus Stevens. In 1962, we made a road trip to the Lancaster Historical Society Museum. As reported in the Gettysburg Times, members viewed “relics” of the great man’s life, including “the boot for Stevens’ crippled leg” (he had been born with a club foot), “his wig” (a particularly bad one, immortalized by Tommy Lee Jones in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln), “and his cane.”
In 1968, our group heard Park Historian Thomas J. Harrison, fairly or not, connect the social turbulence of the present moment to Stevens’ “punishing reconstruction” policies imposed on the post-war South a hundred years previous.
In 1973, local artist and historian Eugene Sickles (no relation to Dan that I know of) told of the attorney’s involvement in Gettysburg’s first public execution. Convicted murderer Henry Hagey had been sentenced to hang. His lawyer, Thaddeus Stevens, argued Hagey should be spared on account of mental defect. Stevens failed to make his case, and on January 3, 1818, an audience of 10,000 watched Henry Hagey die on gallows next to the Dobbin House.
In 1987, our round table made a tour of Civil War sites west of Gettysburg, stopping for lunch at Caledonia State Park. In 1863, this was the grounds of the Thaddeus Stevens-owned Caledonia Iron Works. When Jubal Early marched across South Mountain the last week of June, he paused long enough to take vengeance on the hated congressman by destroying the furnace and surrounding buildings, leaving the workers homeless and unemployed.
Thaddeus Stevens had been a big deal in Gettysburg. Said at one point to have been the wealthiest man in town, he sat on the borough council, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, operated his own newspaper (The Anti-Mason Star), served as a trustee at Pennsylvania College (the school, today called Gettysburg College, was built on land owned by Stevens), and was himself accused of murder by a rival journalist. Despite the latter and some other unsavory episodes (The infamous “Tapeworm Railroad” is too convoluted for discussion here), Thaddeus Stevens was so well regarded locally that Adams Countians named sons after him.
In 1962, our Civil War Round Table met in New Oxford to hear the story of Company I of the 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers. Recruited out of New Oxford, the company was led by Captain Thaddeus Stevens Pfeiffer, who would be killed at Cold Harbor, his body brought home for what is said to have been the largest funeral in the town’s history.
In 1965, Licensed Battlefield Guide Harmon Furney told of the six soldiers of the 6th Pennsylvania Reserves awarded Medals of Honor in the battle here, their number including Adams County native Thaddeus Stevens Smith, who had enlisted at age 14.
Of course, the congressman is best known for what was considered radical anti-slavery activism. Biographer Fawn Brodie would title her acclaimed 1959 narrative, Thaddeus Stevens: Scourge of the South. The Vermont native’s hatred of slaveocracy was forged in Adams County, starting with one of his earliest cases. Maryland slaveholder Norman Bruce regularly rented bondswoman Charity Butler to a seamstress who did business in Pennsylvania. According to state law, an enslaved person living six months in Pennsylvania was legally free. Shuttled back and forth across the Mason-Dixon line, Ms. Butler kept track of her days spent north, and when these accrued to six months, refused to return to Maryland. Norman Bruce wanted his property back and engaged the services of Thaddeus Stevens. The Gettysburg attorney took the case all the way to the United Supreme Court, arguing the Pennsylvania statute intended six months continuous residence. Stevens won his case, but as told by Brodie, “the victory seemed to have been ashes in his mouth.” The biographer goes on to say that Charity Butler, “whose hope of freedom he had smashed, apparently taught the twenty-nine-year-old lawyer something he had not learned in books—that the law can be an instrument of terror as well as justice.”
Ms. Brodie continues: “It was not only unfashionable but dangerous to be antislavery in southern Pennsylvania in 1823.” Adams County was routinely visited by legally sanctioned slave catchers, known to seize any black person they could apprehend. “The free colored population lived in terror of these kidnappings. Word soon spread among them that a lame lawyer in Gettysburg could be counted on to win them a hearing in court.” Next time you pass the courthouse, tip your hat to Thaddeus Stevens. His statue is well deserved.
The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg will make still more history on Thursday evening, April 28, at 7 p.m. There is nothing in our records that would indicate we have ever before had a Canadian come to tell us about men of the Great White North who volunteered to fight in the American Civil War. Mike McDonnell is a member of the Toronto Civil War Round Table and frequent visitor to the Gettysburg Battlefield. He’ll be presenting in person at our COVID-era home, Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St. (vaccinated visitors always welcome); the program will be livestreamed on our Civil War Round Table Facebook page and website, cwrtgettysburg.org.
