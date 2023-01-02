Happy New Year. As I reflect over 2022, I can’t help but feel grateful for all the support of our community and the commitment of our staff and volunteers. As inflation began to impact families and seniors, we saw needs increase and once again, our community responded to those needs. To see how your support changed lives, please go to http://www.sccap.org to see our “Thank You” video.
Here is a quick review of our year. Our emergency services programs provided more than 1 million pounds of food to more than 10,170 individuals. The Gleaning Project worked with 62 farms and producers to bring in 733,297 pounds of fresh produce (amazing) and distributed it through 65 community partners in Adams and Franklin counties serving more than 30,000 individuals, helping them have access to healthy fruits and vegetables.
Our family services staff assisted more than 12,723 individuals across Adams and Franklin Counties, keeping families housed and making landlords whole. Our shelters provided 109 families, 205 individuals (including more than 100 children) with a safe shelter while we worked to help them find safe, affordable long-term housing.
Our weatherization program weatherized 510 houses, including 320 heating repairs (primarily for seniors) under the crisis program.
The Early Learning Resource Centers provided childcare assistance to 557 families so that low wage-earning parents could work and improve their families’ lives. Our WIC program serviced more than 6,000 individuals with health screenings and access to nutritious foods, giving our youngest clients a great start in life. Circles prepared for a new class set to start in 2023.
Franklin Together served 60 returning citizens in our Moving Forward initiative, which aims to prevent recidivism and help folks successfully reintegrate into the community. @Home in Adams County Community Engagement Initiative worked with community partners to help with development projects that brought nearly 20 affordable housing units to Adams County and continued their critical work on transportation options and sustainable living.
This was a complex year with continued COVID recovery efforts while also serving increased numbers due to the impact of inflation. Through it all, we have been able to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. Our most recent consumer surveys showed that not only do 94% of respondents say that our services are very or extremely helpful, but 99% say we treat them with respect and courtesy, 87% say that the process improvements we have made make it easier for their family and 89% say their family is better off financially for having worked with us. Our goal is to help families build a new future story, then set and meet goals that bring the future into fruition. In order to have strong vibrant communities, we must have strong thriving families, and you, our donors, funders, supporters and volunteers make that happen. Because of you, we really have been working together to change lives. To learn more, go to http://www.sccap.org. We hope you and yours have a wonderful new year.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs Inc. Our mission is to: Empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.
