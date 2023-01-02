Happy New Year. As I reflect over 2022, I can’t help but feel grateful for all the support of our community and the commitment of our staff and volunteers. As inflation began to impact families and seniors, we saw needs increase and once again, our community responded to those needs. To see how your support changed lives, please go to http://www.sccap.org to see our “Thank You” video.

Here is a quick review of our year. Our emergency services programs provided more than 1 million pounds of food to more than 10,170 individuals. The Gleaning Project worked with 62 farms and producers to bring in 733,297 pounds of fresh produce (amazing) and distributed it through 65 community partners in Adams and Franklin counties serving more than 30,000 individuals, helping them have access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs Inc. Our mission is to: Empower, engage and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.

