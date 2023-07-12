Last year, more than 8,000 people out walking after dinner, jogging, rushing to get to work, hurrying while crossing a street, and even in a crosswalk were killed by motor vehicles on or along America’s streets and roads. That’s almost twice as many as died in 2010. A study by Columbia University found schoolage children (5 to 19-years-old) struck by pickup trucks were twice as likely to be seriously hurt as those struck by passenger cars. The risk was even greater for younger children (ages 5-9); their fatality risk is four times greater when hit by an SUV or pickup truck than by a passenger car.
Traffic is getting deadlier for people who aren’t actually part of the traffic. Data and safety experts have determined that long-standing common factors in pedestrian deaths, such as alcohol and jaywalking at night, do not account for the rise in the number of deaths. What, then, could be causing the increase? A Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network investigation found that the “SUV revolution” is the key. Since 2014, SUVs and pickup trucks have become the best-selling vehicles in the U.S.; in recent years, they accounted for nearly three-quarters of new-vehicle sales. Unfortunately, they are also the leading cause of the increasing number of pedestrian deaths nationwide. “Understanding where, when, and how these additional pedestrian crashes are happening can point the way to solutions,” says Insurance Institute of Highway Safety President David Harkey. “This analysis tells us that improvements in road design, vehicle design and lighting, and speed limit enforcement all have a role to play in addressing the issue.”
SUVs and pickups have grown significantly bigger and taller; consequently, the driver’s blind spots are much larger. The high, square front end of these vehicles is a design feature, not a necessity; in fact, it’s both pointless and dangerous. The reason is obvious: while a sedan will hit a standing person in the leg, usually causing them to roll onto the hood, a tall, flat-nosed SUV or pickup will hit a pedestrian in the torso, knocking them down and often running them over, causing much more severe injuries. Automakers have known for years that these vehicles are much more dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists, yet they keep making them bigger, taller, and heavier.
There are safety measures available for SUVs and pickup trucks to protect pedestrians. The most common requirements include more pedestrian-friendly front-end designs. This typically means the front of the vehicle must have a softer bumper and a hood designed to crumple under the impact, reducing the force of the impact on the pedestrian. Automatic emergency braking systems that are becoming increasingly common in vehicles of all types can effectively prevent collisions with pedestrians. Features such as taller headlights and brighter headlights make SUVs and pickup trucks more visible to pedestrians.
Promoting pedestrian safety through public education campaigns can help raise awareness among drivers and pedestrians. This includes educating pedestrians about the importance of using crosswalks, obeying traffic signals, and being cautious when near roadways. Similarly, drivers must be educated about the need to be vigilant and attentive while driving, especially in areas with high pedestrian activity.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
