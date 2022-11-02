Autumn’s lush and vibrant color palette paints a beautiful entry into November as we celebrate this month of gratitude. We are grateful for our community who have supported the arts at our Arts Education Center for the past 11 years by taking classes, teaching classes, showing and selling artwork, and supporting our programs. Enjoy taking a class or two this month and spread gratitude. Here’s what’s coming up:
The Art of Postcard Making: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. — noon
Making your art into a postcard is a way to share your art that is always appreciated. In this workshop, we will be drawing shapes and filling them in with more shapes or patterns that can then be colored in; essentially, making your own coloring book cards. Erin Brown, $28 ($32)
Polymer Clay Jewelry: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Polymer clay is so versatile and fun to work with. Enjoy making an earring and necklace set, or keychain and earrings. Your instructor has a variety of samples to inspire your designs and choices. No experience necessary. Lori Nelson, $31 ($34)
Upholstery Throw Pillows: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.
This class is an upholstery approach to creating and machine sewing two pillows. You will use fabric that is pre-cut (choose from four samples before class) and create samples for reference when you’re ready to sew additional pillows at home. John Lansing (Redbud House), $95 ($105)
Tablescapes with Tessa: Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Become the hostess with the mostest and learn with an events expert how to set the perfect table. Enjoy decorating a dozen themed cookies from Buttermilk Bakery afterward. Tessa Walter (Gettysburg Picnics), $42 ($46)
Open Studio Pottery: Sundays, Nov. 20 — Dec. 18 (excluding Nov. 27), 10 a.m. — noon
Carve out some time on a Sunday morning or two or spend all four sessions learning how to craft functional works of art out of clay using hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques. Jen Cole, $35 ($40) per session or $128 ($140) for the series.
Hammered Sterling Silver Earrings: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
You will cut, hammer, texturize and soften your sterling metal into shapes you would like, and learn how to attach sterling jump rings. Your finished earrings will look fabulous. Susan Henry, $36 ($40)
Fused Glass Winter Holiday Plate: Monday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Create a beautiful holiday plate by layering your choice of colored glass in a design that inspires you. Embellish your plate with a snowman, tree, snowy scene or let your imagination show you the way. Your plate will be fired and ready for you in a few weeks. Linn Wichowski, $57 ($63)
Ceramic Candle Holders: Tuesdays, Nov. 29 — Dec. 13, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Design individual ceramic candle holders that can be placed together to create a festive, glowing centerpiece. Use clay and slab building methods to create this uniquely special collection. Levato Shaw, $85 ($92)
Holiday Frame Art Project: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Get ready for the holidays by joining us to create home décor frame art pieces. You will be creating the project using rubber stamps, inks, punches and die cuts. Don’t worry, no experience necessary. All supplies will be provided. Lori Staley, $42 ($46)
Visit us in-person at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg, online at http://www.adamsarts.org or call us at 717-334-5006. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg, Pa. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director of the Arts Education Center. http://www.classes@adamsarts.org
