Autumn’s lush and vibrant color palette paints a beautiful entry into November as we celebrate this month of gratitude. We are grateful for our community who have supported the arts at our Arts Education Center for the past 11 years by taking classes, teaching classes, showing and selling artwork, and supporting our programs. Enjoy taking a class or two this month and spread gratitude. Here’s what’s coming up:

The Art of Postcard Making: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. — noon

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg, Pa. Contact us at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director of the Arts Education Center. http://www.classes@adamsarts.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.