Is the glass half-full or half-empty?! It depends on your perspective. If I were walking out in the hot sun all day, with no water to hand, and suddenly came across a glass filled halfway with water, I would be grateful for that half-full cup! Of course, if I were carrying a full glass of water and I tripped, spilling half of it, I would probably be mad at how it was now half empty!
What does a glass of water have to do with anything? Well, I had the privilege of listening to more than a dozen community leaders speak about their organizations and how full their own cups were over the past two years. Specifically, how their organizations, businesses, and constituents met the challenges of COVID. Going into that meeting last month, all signs pointed at a cup half-empty.
Boy, I was wrong! Every one of those leaders shared their glass half-full. The past two years might have exacerbated problems they were already facing – staffing shortages, wages, mental health issues, etc. And they did not shy away from them during the @Home Coalition's Community Zoom Meeting. Instead, these folks shared how their organizations modified how they did things.
For example, to help meet the county's COVID testing and vaccine needs, Adams County collaborated with WellSpan to use the county's 911 center for hosting testing and vaccine clinics. In addition, Rabbittransit shared that while a bus driver shortage continues to be a challenge throughout the region, Adams County bus routes were likely to be fully staffed in the next few months – in part due to raising the starting wage of drivers. And the number of visitors to our area is back to 99% of what it was pre-COVID.
Of course, there are likely adverse effects we are not aware of yet. However, we here in Adams County can overcome them.
But how?
For a start, take the WellSpan Community Health Needs Survey. I recently filled it out and what struck me most were the questions related to COVID. While I cannot speak on behalf of WellSpan and whoever developed the survey, I would venture to guess they are trying to gauge how our health – physical and mental – has changed since this time two years ago.
I look forward to learning about the data the survey gathers. If you have not had a chance to fill it out, see @Home in Adams County's website for the link.
In addition, encourage people you know to visit – eat and shop in the county, participate in local events. Support our local businesses. Do you know people who need help with rent or utilities? Direct them to South Central Community Action Program's website. SCCAP can help.
The most important request? "Be patient," said Karl Pietrzak, President and CEO of Destination Gettysburg.
Everyone is short-staffed. Product delays are still happening. Everything seems to just take longer. So, be patient and kind.
And realize the glass is half-full and filling up more a little bit at a time.
To find out more about @Home in Adams County and its partners, visit our website at www.homeinadamscounty.org. Our next @Home Coalition Meeting is via Zoom on Monday, March 28, at 1 p.m.
