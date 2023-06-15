Healthy Adams County has been operating for over 25 years and has been and continues to be successful due to dedicated staff and volunteers. Thanks to our founders, which included Steve Niebler and John Eline, to name a couple, and my predecessor, Bill Taft, our agency was built to be sustainable. Support from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for operations and community health needs assessments to guide our planning and progress and a strong community board of directors has enabled us to continue our mission for ongoing assessment, development, and promotion of efforts toward improving physical, mental, and social well-being. I was reminded that I was lucky to be a part of this when we held our first social since the COVID-19 pandemic in April of this year. It was gratifying to see so many there that have been involved over the years and some new volunteers.
I want to thank my task force chairs, who have been with us for many years and weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes we all had to work through. Thank you to Betsy Meyer, Etta Saltos, Linda Thompson, Martha Wolf, Julie Falk, Yeimi Bautista, Toni Fitzgerald, Jamie Bonser and Savannah Loder, Lisa McDannell, and all of the task force members who work with those leaders and me to provide educational opportunities, physical activities, wellness opportunities and build connections within the community to address our health and wellness needs.
Last but not least, I would like to thank Jen Gastley. Jen has been a faithful employee of Healthy Adams County over the past 20 years, and I have worked with her for over 17 of them. Jen’s job title at Healthy Adams County has been Administrative Assistant, but those of us who know her and work with her know that she has been so much more than that. I probably could not name all the things that Jen does and has done over the years. Some of them have included bookkeepers, event planners, and marketers, informing the community of the events happening (I can’t count the number of people who thank her for keeping them up to date on what is happening each month). As I wrote in her most recent evaluation, “Jen embodies what Healthy Adams County is all about, helping others and connecting them to what they need while educating them about resources. Jen will always go the extra mile to ensure questions are answered, and connections are made.
Last month, Jen was offered a new position with WellSpan as the Adams County community health coordinator. She will remain in the Healthy Adams County office and work alongside us to continue to do the excellent work she has always done. She will continue to support our work as she takes on new responsibilities.
I look forward to continuing to work with Jen and all of our volunteers and community leaders and hopefully making new connections within our community as we work together to improve the quality of life in Adams County.
Kathy Gaskin is the executive director of Healthy Adams County.
