Healthy Adams County has been operating for over 25 years and has been and continues to be successful due to dedicated staff and volunteers. Thanks to our founders, which included Steve Niebler and John Eline, to name a couple, and my predecessor, Bill Taft, our agency was built to be sustainable. Support from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for operations and community health needs assessments to guide our planning and progress and a strong community board of directors has enabled us to continue our mission for ongoing assessment, development, and promotion of efforts toward improving physical, mental, and social well-being. I was reminded that I was lucky to be a part of this when we held our first social since the COVID-19 pandemic in April of this year. It was gratifying to see so many there that have been involved over the years and some new volunteers.

I want to thank my task force chairs, who have been with us for many years and weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes we all had to work through. Thank you to Betsy Meyer, Etta Saltos, Linda Thompson, Martha Wolf, Julie Falk, Yeimi Bautista, Toni Fitzgerald, Jamie Bonser and Savannah Loder, Lisa McDannell, and all of the task force members who work with those leaders and me to provide educational opportunities, physical activities, wellness opportunities and build connections within the community to address our health and wellness needs.

Kathy Gaskin is the executive director of Healthy Adams County.

