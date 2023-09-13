The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force’s fall walking schedule is filled with treks showing off Adams County natural beauty at a wonderful time of year for walking.
As Albert Camus said: “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
We hope you will find some time this fall to get outside and join us for a relaxing walk to take in nature’s autumn show. We are again offering led-group walks at 1 p.m. with an interesting speaker. The benefit of the group walk is meeting/getting to know other outdoor walkers, not having to worry about staying on the path, and learning something new from an interesting speaker.
If you can’t make 1 p.m. all the walks are offered later in the afternoon when you walk the route on your own, or with family/friends; we provide a map. We are offering a perfect attendance prize of a $10 gift card to Hollabaugh’s Bros. Farm Market at our final walk. We also have two walks Saturday, Sept. 23 that will count as make up in case you miss a regular weekday walk.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. led walk; 2–4 p.m. open. Adams County Winery, 251 Peach Tree Road, Orrtanna. Walk around vineyards, gardens and buildings of the winery. Walk is two miles, flat and hilly, some gravel some field grass.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. led walk; 3–5:30 p.m. open. Hundred Fold Farm, 1400 Evergreen Way, Orrtanna. Walk the gravel roads of this quiet cohousing community and around the adjoining Halbrendt vineyards, which are being converted to wildflower meadow, two miles, hilly, gravel trail, some shade, very scenic.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. led walk. Knorr and Scott roads. Park at 380 Knorr Road. Walk on a very quiet rural road with beautiful scenery and mostly preserved land. The walk will also venture onto a short meadow trail that meanders along Marsh Creek and then ends with a lookout pier over the creek, 2.5 miles, mostly road, short trail section, partial shade, rolling hills.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. led walk, 4-6 p.m. open. Blue and Gray Airfield, 360 Confederate Cavalry Ave., off US Route 30 east of US Route 15, three miles, flat, road surfaces.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. led walk, 4-6 p.m. open. New walk, McSherrystown, park at St. Joseph Academy, 69 Main St., McSherrystown, in the convent lot, turn into a one-way driveway, at the split go right, 2.5 miles, mostly flat, some shade, trail.
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. led walk, 4-6 p.m., New walk Littlestown Fall Foliage, park at the high school, 200 E. Myrtle Ave., Littlestown, or along Crouse Avenue. Check-in at the Crouse Park Gazebo. Walk the quiet neighborhood streets while enjoying spectacular fall colors, two miles, paved, relatively flat.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. led walk, 2-4 p.m., Hollabaugh’s Orchards, 545 Carlisle Road, Biglerville. Enjoy fall’s colors by walking the orchard lanes of the farm. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Enjoy apples and cheese at our last walk of the fall season, almost two miles, gravel trail, a bit hilly.
Betsy Meyer is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force and an outdoor enthusiast.
