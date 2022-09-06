At Destination Gettysburg, our team believes that each season of the year has something special to offer visitors and local residents alike, but fall admittedly is a favorite – and we’re not alone.
After the busy summer season softens a bit in August every year, visitors come back during the fall months to enjoy cooler temperatures, colorful fall foliage, haunted attractions and tours, as well as the amazing variety of events from September through November. Traditionally, October is the destination’s third highest month for hotel occupancy.
Destination Gettysburg has already kicked off the fall season with new digital ads, social media posts, website content and print marketing across the region. The next three months are an incredible time to welcome visitors from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond to take in the beautiful countryside, delicious fall foods and beverages, as well as farm markets and leisurely drives.
For tourism in Adams County, fall has two rather distinct sub-seasons – the typical fall season with everything our visitors love about autumn, and then November when the destination marks Dedication Day and Remembrance Day – both on Nov. 19 this year.
The fall season is also a great time to highlight both of Destination Gettysburg’s trails – the Adams County Crop Hop and Adams County Pour Tour.
In addition to traditional marketing, Destination Gettysburg is taking to the streets of Washington, DC, this fall through a new marketing partnership with Carvertise, where drivers of shared ride services (Uber and Lyft) will run their routes with vinyl-wrapped cars advertising travel to Gettysburg.
Together, it makes for a busy time of year for the Destination Gettysburg staff – but perhaps no more so than 2022. This year, in addition to marketing the fall season, our team – employees and the board of directors – is embarking on a three-year strategic plan.
This plan, for years 2023, 2024 and 2025, will help the organization outline not only its own future, but that of the destination and tourism community of Adams County.
As part of this strategic planning process, stakeholders across the Adams County community and tourism industry supplied feedback through an online survey during August, and while those survey responses are still being analyzed, that insight will help Destination Gettysburg’s board of directors and staff create goals that are important not only to the organization, but to the community at large.
This plan specifically targets a three-year period that will, in part, focus on the destination’s complete recovery from the COVID pandemic that devastated the industry in 2020 and into 2021. Adams County has already seen a significant rebound, but COVID remains a threat and a challenge for destinations across the world and the hospitality industry as a whole.
Destination Gettysburg will continue to keep the community informed of its strategic plan goals as they are developed and implemented.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and CEO of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
