At Destination Gettysburg, our team believes that each season of the year has something special to offer visitors and local residents alike, but fall admittedly is a favorite – and we’re not alone.

After the busy summer season softens a bit in August every year, visitors come back during the fall months to enjoy cooler temperatures, colorful fall foliage, haunted attractions and tours, as well as the amazing variety of events from September through November. Traditionally, October is the destination’s third highest month for hotel occupancy.

Karl Pietrzak is the president and CEO of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

