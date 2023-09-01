There are two ways the Adams County Library System serves those in our community who cannot physically visit a library location. The first is through our Library by Mail program and the second is through our deposit collections.
We have deposit collections at some of the retirement communities throughout the county. Every month, the library staff selects titles sent to these communities with a designated shelf or other location for library materials. The books are then available for use by the community’s residents.
For Library by Mail, any Adams County resident who is temporarily or permanently handicapped, elderly or ill and unable to visit the library physically is welcome to use our Library by Mail program. We know that eBooks are not for everyone and are happy to offer Library by Mail to those who cannot visit the physical libraries and are not interested or cannot use eBooks.
Library by Mail is offered at no cost to library patrons. Please fill out the Library by Mail application on our website, http://www.adamslibrary.org, or request the form by calling the Gettysburg branch at 717-334-5716. Once the application is received, the applicant’s library card will be verified and the account will be changed to a Library by Mail account. Participants will receive their first bag of library items within a few days.
So how does Library by Mail work and what are its limitations? All library materials (books, DVDs, and audiobooks) can be requested through the Library by Mail program. The program participants tell us their favorite authors and genres, whether they prefer regular or large print books, and whether they will accept books with strong language. The library staff uses that information to select materials to send to participants. We cannot borrow materials through interlibrary loan for Library by Mail users. If the library system does not own a specific title the user wants, we cannot fulfill that request, unless we choose to purchase the title.
Once the application has been received, the library staff will begin to pull material to mail.
We will mail between three and six items at a time, depending on type of material. Items are checked out to the participant, placed in red mailing bags, postage is paid, and the bags are placed in the mail. When the participant receives the bag, they unzip it, and enjoy the library material.
Returning materials is easy. Put the items back in the red bag, flip over the mail tag and place the bag in the mail.
One thing to know is that when someone is enrolled in the Library by Mail program, they cannot check out other materials from the physical library locations. Should Library by Mail be a temporary need, we can easily switch the account back to that of a regular library user.
So if you or someone you know could benefit from Library by Mail services, or you want more information, please don’t hesitate to contact the library. The Library by Mail application can be found on our website under the “Services” tab.
Sara Edmiston is the public services librarian for Adams County Library System.
