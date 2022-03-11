“Help trees help you” is part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees promotion this year. Trees really do help us, giving us shade to lower our air conditioning bills in the summer, and our heating bills by shielding us from the winter winds. Today, they are even more critical to our lives, as they are an important part of combating global warming. Regardless of why the earth is warming or whose “fault” it is, we are smart enough, rich enough, and in need of facing this problem for our children and grandchildren. So, what are we able to do?
We are fortunate to live in this country. We hear of countries that do not have clean water, enough water, where parched lands do not support crops. We are still able to turn on our faucets and have water, though in some places we are dealing with the “clean” aspect. But what if you turned on the faucet and there was no water?
Water tables fill as water infiltrates into the soil to a deeper level. Deep-rooted plants and trees are the pathway to the water table. Streams and wells do not fill from runoff; they fill from underground springs from the water table. If that is not there, our wells run dry. How do we get water down to the water table? Certainly not by paving millions of miles of roads, building thousands of houses on tiny lots or big farm machines compacting the soil creating hardpan a few inches or feet beneath the surface. But that is life, so what can we do?
Each of us can do our part to help our ecosystems. Native plants and trees are our best choice. They require less water, less tending, once established they need little care. But an important contribution is that they have deep roots. Native plants are the only ones that contribute to our unique ecosystem. It has taken millions of years for plants, insects and birds to establish these relationships. If we do not have enough native plants in 60 percent of our plantings, insects do not survive, birds will not have food for their young, native seeds are not spread, and the whole system collapses. In big cities, huge gardens of pollinator-friendly plants thrive on the roof tops.
Unfortunately, in the U.S., we think a pristine lawn is what looks best. But turf grasses have very shallow roots. They do not provide any possibility for water to infiltrate into the ground. Actually, lawns very quickly cause runoff. Runoff is what we do NOT want. This is what causes streams to flood, erosion, loss of topsoil, and chemical fertilizers and other pollutants and sediment are carried into our waters and ultimately into the Chesapeake Bay.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC), in partnership with the Adams County Conservation District, is once again providing a chance for you to take part in the recovery and maintenance of our natural world, which we need to survive. We are hosting another free Keystone 10 Million Trees distribution April 7, 8, and 9 at the Ag Center pole building at 670 Old Harrisburg Road. Orders need to be in by March 23. We will have another distribution of free trees in the fall.
