By the time you are reading this, Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES) will have just celebrated its 10th birthday, graciously hosted by the Kellett family at their local farm. This annual tradition, on hiatus for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but happily back on the calendar this year, is a great way to celebrate both the mission of CARES and all those locally who make the work possible, by giving of their time, talent and/or treasure.
Housing our vulnerable neighbors during the long winter months is truly a team effort, and it is great to be able to celebrate everyone who makes it possible! If you are a friend of CARES and were not able to attend, know that you were missed and thanked in your absence.
Some special friends of CARES were recognized for being present at its inception 10 years ago. As noted in a previous column, recently retired board member Mary Stevenson was the driving force behind CARES, and though she couldn’t be present at the picnic, she was warmly remembered.
Another longtime friend of CARES also recently retired, Pastor Mike Allwein of St. James Lutheran Church. Pastor Mike was also thanked for his long-term “care” for CARES at the picnic. Asked to reflect on his time with this initiative, Pastor Mike was careful to draw attention to all the stakeholders who participated in the formation of CARES, noting the time it took to work to build community buy-in for this project. It was the underlying need to see social justice more fully implemented in the community, Pastor Mike notes, that drew him to be involved with CARES.
When asked what the wider Gettysburg community could learn from getting involved with CARES, Pastor Mike replied by noting “that the best way to help anyone is by getting to know them, establish a relationship…Until we get to know the homeless population in this community, they remain only charity cases…Getting involved in CARES is an excellent way to get to know them; they become real people with names, faces, stories—many of which are not much different than yours or mine.” Pastor Mike’s sentiments echo many of those involved with CARES: that relationships are central to the work of alleviating homelessness, and that relationships with the homeless are key to their ability to integrate fully back into our community.
Gettysburg CARES has benefited greatly from Pastor Mike’s leadership within St. James and the wider community on this issue. We have also benefited greatly from every individual who has made a donation, dropped off items from our wish list, hosted at a local church, advocated for affordable and sustainable housing or spent the night with our guests. For 10 years, all those little (and not so little) gifts have amounted to real, tangible care for CARES guests at some of the toughest moments of their lives. The board offers a sincere “thank you” to everyone who has made our first decade possible, and invites even more of you to get involved in the years to come.
Joanne Myers is a member of Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES).
