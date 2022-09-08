By the time you are reading this, Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES) will have just celebrated its 10th birthday, graciously hosted by the Kellett family at their local farm. This annual tradition, on hiatus for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but happily back on the calendar this year, is a great way to celebrate both the mission of CARES and all those locally who make the work possible, by giving of their time, talent and/or treasure.

Housing our vulnerable neighbors during the long winter months is truly a team effort, and it is great to be able to celebrate everyone who makes it possible! If you are a friend of CARES and were not able to attend, know that you were missed and thanked in your absence.

Joanne Myers is a member of Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES).

