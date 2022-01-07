The New Year often means a time for reflection, a time to look back on what you have accomplished the year prior and a time to set new goals for the future. This year, consider how you can give back to your community. Make it a goal to volunteer at least once this year. Discover the joy of volunteering and learn what it means to be member of your community. The United Way of Adams County is ready to connect you to your next volunteer opportunity.
The United Way of Adams County is in need of volunteer receptionists for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers will primarily help answer the phone and assist the Administrative and Volunteer Coordinator schedule tax preparation appointments. Must be age 18 or older. Volunteers do not need to be familiar with tax preparation. Receptionist help will be needed weekdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12-3 p.m. starting Jan. 18. Interested volunteers can contact Jamie LeVee at jlevee@uwadams.org or call the United Way of Adams County office at 717-334-5809.
