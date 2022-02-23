Today’s kids are among the first in history to grow up with near constant access to the internet. Gen Z and their Gen Alpha little siblings are learning to navigate the net at the same time they’re learning to walk, talk, read, and ride their bikes.
Along with benefits like social bonding and remote learning, online connections present vulnerabilities such as online enticement incidents. Online enticement is defined as “an individual communicating with someone believed to be a child via the internet with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction.”
The danger is real, and it’s important for parents and caretakers to take an active role in our kids’ internet safety. But for a lot of us, keeping up with the ever-changing lineup of apps, games, and social media sites that populate our kids’ online lives can be daunting.
In addition to her role as executive director of the Adams County Child Advocacy Center, Elida Murray is an internet safety educator. She’s offered four simple steps below that parents and caretakers can take to help your kids cultivate safe internet habits.
1. Treat the online world just like the real world.
Elida suggests, “It might seem simple, but one of the key things we teach caretakers is to view their child’s online interaction the same way they view in-person interaction. We would never dream of letting our kids go out into the world unsupervised. We’d ask where they were going, when they’d be home, who they’d be with, what they’d be doing. And we should treat letting them go online exactly the same way. Ask them what apps they are using, which accounts they follow, which sites they frequent. When you let your child be the expert, you’ll be amazed at what you’ll learn.”
2. Login, follow, and play along.
Many parents believe that setting parental controls is enough to keep online dangers at bay. While extremely helpful, it’s impossible for them to catch every instance of subtle grooming, bullying, and peer-to-peer pressure that might take place.
Take the time to go where your child goes online. Check out the games they play, follow them on social media. You’ll be more equipped to help your child make good decisions for themselves, instead of hoping the parental controls will do the work for them.
3. Teach beginning internet users what’s not okay to share.
Teach the difference between Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and information that’s okay to share online. While it might be okay to share your favorite animal online, it’s never okay to share the information that belongs just to you, like your full name, address, phone number, and school.
Practice questions that might be asked in an online game: “What’s your favorite color?” – okay to answer. “Where do you live?” – nope, that’s PII. Remind them that when anyone asks them something that doesn’t feel right, they should tell you right away. Refresh these boundaries with tweens and teens, too, especially when it comes to sharing photos or videos.
4. Talk to your kids. And by talk, we mean listen.
Elida talks a lot about talking. “But when I say talking,” she clarifies, “I really mean listening. Just like in the real world, kids who don’t get the care and attention they need at home are ideal candidates for online predators. And it’s important to remember that what happens online, from the pressure to perform TikTok challenges to avatar-to-avatar bullying, the emotions and fears, are very real to kids.”
Listening about their online experiences may be the best way to teach your children safe internet practices. Remind them they can always come to you if they encounter anything online that’s inappropriate, unsafe, or scary. Assure them they will never be punished for telling you the truth, or blamed for accidentally stumbling on content they shouldn’t see. Make sure they know they have an open line of communication with an adult they can trust. Because the bottom line is simple: Kids who feel heard are safer kids.
