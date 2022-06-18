Last month I had the pleasure of speaking at a Gettysburg Garden Club meeting. The topic was “Ways to Reuse and Recycle Garden Items,” and it seemed to be well received. I reminded those attending that the recycling industry is in turmoil, with India and China no longer accepting many materials they previously took for recycling. For that reason, repurposing and reusing have become as important as recycling.
Luckily, there are lots of different ways to repurpose old junk for use in the garden, and it was fun discovering these ways to share. Some of the ideas were impractical and downright outlandish, but most were useful and doable. I will describe in future recycling articles more reasonable suggestions, including: garden hoses (as a bed liner), reused potting soil (mixing with new and with composted material), and everything (including the kitchen sink) as plant containers.
In my April article, I pointed out that the garden club would accept small plastic nursery cups for use at their May plant sale. The money from such sales goes to funding the beautiful floral displays the group provides in downtown Gettysburg in the spring and summer every year. I never dreamed readers would respond with such enthusiasm, but over 300 pots were collected. Talk about power of the press.
Speaking of past articles, in an earlier one focusing on plastic pollution in the ocean, I pointed out that more emphasis on the responsibility of the packaging industry toward solving the problems with plastic is needed. I am happy to report that I have read several accounts recently of headway being made in this area.
For example, Dunkin’ Donuts boxes are now recyclable at most local recycling facilities. They’re also biodegradable, which makes them more environmentally friendly than other restaurant to-go boxes, which are often styrofoam. According to the company’s website, approximately 86% of Dunkin’ packaging is either renewable, recyclable, and/or made from certified materials. In 2021, the company transitioned from plastic to wooden stirrers.
Like Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks is moving toward using more environmentally friendly products. The company is replacing Styrofoam cups with cardboard ones that are recyclable, biodegradable and compostable. Because of customer complaints about the use of plastic straws, Starbucks now offers a straw option made of an alternative material such as paper or compostable plastic.
If coffee is not your beverage of choice, look no further than the Coca-Cola company, which released a statement about the environmental impact of “lost” bottle caps, those that are separated from their bottles and end up as litter or in the trash. According to the company, “All of Coca Cola’s bottles, including the caps, have been 100% recyclable for many years, but not all are being recycled.” When the cap remains attached after the bottle is opened, it ensures that both the bottle and the cap are tossed into the recycling bin together. Thus, the plan to use only attached caps to boost recycling and reduce littering at the same time. The attached caps are another step towards Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative.
“Plastic-free packaging movements are becoming more commonplace, and packaging is increasingly both easier to recycle and more frequently made from recycled materials in the first place,” according to Newsweek magazine. This is good news for recycling fans and for the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.