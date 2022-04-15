Welcome to the Pre-K Counts program at the YWCA Gettysburg!
We have two classroom locations, one at the YWCA building located at 909 Fairfield Road and the other at 50 Expedition Trail, at the Adams Commerce Center.
Pre-K Counts is a quality pre-kindergarten program that can give your child a strong start in school and life. Our goal is to prepare your child for kindergarten and make this a rewarding experience for everyone. Our classrooms are set up as interactive learning environments where children learn skills vital to their success in kindergarten and beyond. They gain respect for others and develop a strong sense of confidence. We focus on problem-solving, responsive listening, using language to learn, and social/emotional skills. The lead teachers of this program are certified elementary/pre-K teachers who take their mission of teaching your children very seriously.
The Pre-K Counts curriculum is specifically designed with kindergarten readiness in mind. We teach a weekly lesson including a theme, language arts, math, science, music, and social/emotional learning. Our language arts include a weekly letter (lower case and capital recognition, phonics, and writing), a new sight word, and writing their name (first and last). Our math lesson includes our daily calendar, weekly numbers (recognition and writing), shape, color, and counting to 100. Our science lesson is fun, informative, and challenging as well. We also teach the PATHS (Promoting Alternative THinking Strategies) program, which is used to develop social and emotional learning (SEL), a critical component of the educational experience that leads to improvements in student behavior, reductions in classroom disruption, and greater academic achievement.
We are excited to be partnering with the Adams County Arts Council and together, we have started a weekly music program called “Music Together.” We have a certified music specialist visiting our classroom and sharing songs, dances, and lots of fun activities. We provide our students with the opportunity for a well-rounded education, which allows children to grow in self-esteem and build essential skills for a bright future. We have multiple field trips scheduled throughout the school year and many other interactive educational experiences.
As teachers, we believe that caring for your children and educating them is very important. We take our responsibility seriously and think it is necessary to work together to make this the best experience for your child. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. Call 717-334-7150 ext. 226 (Expedition Trail) or 717-334-9171 (Fairfield Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.