This past week was Teacher Appreciation Week. Let this column stand, then, as yet another testament that it’s never too late to thank a teacher.
Everyone remembers a favorite teacher or two, someone who might have made a difference in their life, taught them something of enduring value, or just made attending school or a particular class enjoyable.
I am proud to say that I am from a family of teachers. My parents were both high school English teachers right here in Gettysburg. They retired long ago. Yet a week or two seldom go by without someone telling me my mom or dad was one of their favorites. “Make sure you tell ‘em I said hello, will ya?” they will say. It happened again just the other night. So, I promised to pass a message along to my dad.
My father just turned 89. Unfortunately, he’s had some severe health issues of late. I gave him a birthday card, but the real gift was passing along that message. Is there anything more valuable than knowing you made a positive difference? That you’re remembered for that? Honestly, to what greater good could we possibly aspire?
Life seldom moves in a straight line. All three of my daughters are teachers, too. As is my wife, who taught second grade and kindergarten locally, retiring a few years ago. Not one of our daughters went away to college aiming for a teaching career. I want to think that when they left home and had time to be genuinely themselves, they realized that teachers were who they were. That’s how I like to think of it anyway.
Teaching is hard work in any environment, at any level, requiring diligence and dedication every step along the way. At the YWCA, we operate the largest daycare facility in the county. We can provide opportunities to further education in the early education field for someone hoping to (or thinking about) becoming a teacher. We’ve got a dedicated team whose mission is to help children grow and develop in a positive and fun way. Right now, we’re hiring full-time staff members with benefits including health/dental/vision insurance, PTO, breakfast and lunch provided, 50% off childcare for your children, and a YWCA membership for you. No matter where you are in your life’s journey, we’d like to make it as easy as possible for you to join our team. If you’re in school, we’ve got summer seasonal opportunities that might be just what you’re looking for.
Thank you, teachers. The ones who shaped us, guided us, kept us focused, and maybe even inspired and helped to make us who we are. Yours is a most noble profession.
Mark Purdy is a communications assistant at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. Contact him at mpurdy@ywcagettysburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.