This is a very exciting time for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg as we prepare for our “opening night” at the event center of the glorious new Adams County Historical Society facility. Our organization was organized in 1957 by members of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) and seemed to have served as the latter’s Civil War wing. The crossover continues in the present, represented by Abbie Hoffman, who serves on the Round Table board and is the director of programs at ACHS. I asked Abbie if she would tell readers of this column about the big happenings on the road to Biglerville. Abbie writes:

“ACHS is excited to welcome groups to its new facility located just north of town at 625 Biglerville Road. On April 15, Gettysburg’s newest museum, Beyond the Battle, will open to the public, telling the remarkable story of ordinary eyewitnesses and their extraordinary experiences before, during, and after the Civil War. Through 12 interactive exhibit galleries filled with rare artifacts, the museum explores the story of Gettysburg like never before. The museum’s highlight is an exhibit called Caught in the Crossfire. This immersive experience uses cutting-edge technology to place visitors inside a meticulously reconstructed farmhouse during the Battle of Gettysburg. Visitors will see, hear, and feel what it was like for one Gettysburg family to be overrun by invading forces and trapped behind enemy lines.

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

