This is a very exciting time for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg as we prepare for our “opening night” at the event center of the glorious new Adams County Historical Society facility. Our organization was organized in 1957 by members of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) and seemed to have served as the latter’s Civil War wing. The crossover continues in the present, represented by Abbie Hoffman, who serves on the Round Table board and is the director of programs at ACHS. I asked Abbie if she would tell readers of this column about the big happenings on the road to Biglerville. Abbie writes:
“ACHS is excited to welcome groups to its new facility located just north of town at 625 Biglerville Road. On April 15, Gettysburg’s newest museum, Beyond the Battle, will open to the public, telling the remarkable story of ordinary eyewitnesses and their extraordinary experiences before, during, and after the Civil War. Through 12 interactive exhibit galleries filled with rare artifacts, the museum explores the story of Gettysburg like never before. The museum’s highlight is an exhibit called Caught in the Crossfire. This immersive experience uses cutting-edge technology to place visitors inside a meticulously reconstructed farmhouse during the Battle of Gettysburg. Visitors will see, hear, and feel what it was like for one Gettysburg family to be overrun by invading forces and trapped behind enemy lines.
“The facility will also feature the Battle Overlook Event Center, a venue with stunning views of the battlefield and a floor plan that can seat 150 guests. The event center will serve many families, groups, and organizations for meetings, weddings, and celebrations. Also, for the first time since 2019, visitors can conduct research in the Charles H. Glatfelter Research Room, opening on April 20. ACHS is excited to officially open on April 15. For more information about the museum, event center, or research room, please visit http://www.achs-pa.org.”
Back to your regular correspondent. I would note the “views of the battlefield.” The event center overlooks the monuments on Howard Avenue (I’m a big O.O. fan), east of Barlow’s Knoll. The effect is indeed stunning.
We hadn’t known for sure the Round Table would be making this move until earlier this year. When the April 27 date was confirmed, we asked Michele Hessler’s husband to be our inaugural speaker. That is, of course, a leading historian, award-winning author, primo podcaster, and Licensed Battlefield Guide James Hessler. Jim is one of the busiest people I know, and it’s good that his wife Michele is on the Round Table Board of Directors, nominated now to serve as vice-president, which certainly gave us an edge in getting on his schedule. Jim is famous for tackling controversial subject matter, and this address is titled “From Gettysburg To Little Bighorn: The Rise, Fall, and Misconceptions of George Armstrong Custer.”
Even as we are pumped up about moving to our new location, we continue to be profoundly grateful to Gettysburg United Methodist Church for offering us interim space in the age of COVID-19. Our last meeting on West High Street featured Tom McMillan, retired from the front office of the Pittsburgh Penguins; the man has his name inscribed on a Stanley Cup. More pertinent to Round Table purpose, McMillan is a noted historian and author of three books: “Flight 93: The Story, the Aftermath, and the Legacy of American Courage on 9/11” (Lyons Press, 2014); “Gettysburg Rebels: Five Native Sons Who Came Home To Fight as Confederate Soldiers” (Regnery Publishing, 2017); and the newly released volume that brought him to our Round Table in March, “Armistead and Hancock: Behind The Legend Of Two Friends at the Turning Point of the Civil War” (Stackpole Books, 2021).
The Hancock/Armistead “legend” was stoked by Michael Shaara’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Killer Angels” (McKay Publications, 1974) and Ted Turner’s 1993 movie adaptation “Gettysburg.” This much is a fact: The two men were friends from the pre-war Army, and on July 3, 1863, were on opposite ridges south of Gettysburg. Armistead led a brigade in George Pickett’s division and assaulted Hancock’s position on Cemetery Ridge. McMillan set out to explore the historicity of the relationship and has written what one reviewer describes as “Part dual biography and part Civil War history…reversing decades of misconceptions about an amazing story of two friends that have defined the Civil War.” Tom McMillan’s Round Table entire presentation can be viewed on our website at http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org.
When I was first elected as president of the Round Table in 2019, I was cautioned against recruiting new members. There simply wasn’t space in the already overcrowded Grand Army of the Republic Hall on East Middle Street. That won’t be an issue at the ACHS, and I invite you to attend our opening night on April 27 at 7 p.m. Visitors are always welcome at the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg, and new members are coveted. For more information, check out our website: http://cwrtgettysburg.org.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
