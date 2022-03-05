In this month’s Farm Credit Corner, we interview Emily Helman, AgChoice customer service specialist, to learn about unsolicited mail following a loan closure.
Why do customers experience an uptick in unsolicited mail and calls following a loan closing or refinance?
Let me start by saying that AgChoice does not sell or distribute borrowers’ information. However, many companies such as those offering home warranties, refinances or mortgage protection insurance, will find information from public records or buy information from one of the credit reporting bureaus to create their own marketing lists for their products and services.
When a deed is recorded, your name, your lender’s name, your loan amount and number and your property address are all public record. Anyone can see the information, so individual businesses may collect your information and use it in their next marketing campaign. There also are direct marketing companies that scan the data and sell lists to other businesses looking for ways to expand their client base.
That’s why you might see reference to your lender on the junk mail, but it’s not from your lender, nor is a product or service that your lender recommends.
What should a person do if they are unsure about the legitimacy of a piece of mail?
I recommend that you review each piece mail you receive. I know we all receive plenty of junk mail in our mailboxes, but you want to make sure that you don’t discard or shred something that is legitimate. You don’t want to miss information about your loan, property taxes or something else that is important for you to know. You might also receive a great offer for new windows or garage doors from a company you know and trust, and you don’t want to miss that either.
However, keep in mind that scam mail solicitations often appear like legal requests. A common solicitation is for home warranties. Don’t be fooled, even if it makes it seem like you need to purchase the insurance. I’ve also heard of a solicitation with an offer to refinance your loans.
Again, your information was either pulled from public records or purchased from a credit reporting bureau for others to market their products and services.
Is there any way for a person to opt out of receiving these solicitations?
The Fair Credit Reporting Act provides you with the right to ‘opt out’ of consumer credit reporting companies from using your credit file information. While this won’t help with all of your junk mail solicitations, it may help with some, especially those related to prescreened insurance and credit card offers. Go to OptOutPrescreen.com and fill out the form with your contact information. You can opt out for five years or permanently, and there’s no fee.
If you receive many junk telemarketer phone calls, add your phone number to the Do Not Call Registry. Register your phone number at DoNotCall.gov or call 888-382-1222. Again, there is no fee for this service. Within a month of registering, you should get fewer telemarketing phone calls.
When in doubt about loan related mail or calls, contact your lender to discuss any concerns you have about communications referencing your loan or any other financial information. At AgChoice, our borrower communication mail will come in AgChoice printed envelopes and letter head.
