According to the Insurance Information Institute, there are 1.6 million collisions between deer and vehicles each year, resulting in 200 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and more than $3.6 billion in vehicle damage. While deer-vehicle collisions can happen any time of year, October to December is the peak period. Most collisions occur between dusk and dawn. State Farm’s annual claims study found Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the likelihood (a one in 54 chance) of a driver hitting a deer in a year.

Deer-vehicle collisions spike when daylight saving time ends, as it did last weekend. The change to standard time in the fall results in a 16 percent increase in such collisions. Year-round daylight saving time would keep tens of thousands of deer and dozens of people alive; researchers estimate that eliminating the time change could save nearly 37,000 deer and 33 human lives each year. Still, Congress has not acted to eliminate the semi-annual changing of the clocks.

Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

