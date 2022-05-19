I did my very first 5K race in downtown Washington, D.C., walking in a Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event. The Komen Foundation supports research, care, community, and action in finding a cure for breast cancer. That event drew tens of thousands of runners and walkers, which was thrilling for this first-time “5K-er.”
I’ve participated in so many 5K runs (which is 3.1 miles) and other distance races since that first one, and regardless of the distance of the event or number of participants, the excitement of being in a race is just as strong today as that first one in DC.
The thrill is found lining up at the start line, feeling the anticipation of everyone waiting for the starter to begin the race, hearing the cheers of spectators along the route and the same amazing feeling of accomplishment crossing the finish line, no matter how well the race went.
Another positive aspect of “doing a 5K” is providing the motivation to move and train for walking or running three miles. It’s a relatively short distance, which really could be accomplished without training in about an hour for walkers.
However, it’s also the perfect distance for a beginner to improve endurance and stamina to beat that hour mark. Goals are so important in our fitness journey and a wonderful way to gauge improvements, provide validation and inspire for bigger accomplishments.
As a half-marathon runner (13.2 miles), I use the 5K distance during training and an actual race to break down the long miles. As I complete each three-mile segment, I utilize the mindset of goals as mentioned above to combat any negativity that may slip into my thoughts, such as how much further I must go, tiredness and trying to keep up with others who are faster than me (which there are plenty!). In training for the 5K distance, breaking it down into goals of one-mile segments can have the same effect in reaching your main goal of three miles.
My hope in writing this article is to stir the desire for those of you who have always thought about doing a 5K but haven’t taken the plunge to participate in one. Maybe you have that little voice saying go for it, but that other nagging voice saying you can’t. I highly recommend listening to the first voice and join us for a free 5K race on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has organized the free 5K event for the last several years. Every year, we on the Task Force are so pleased with the amount of 5K first-timers who participate!
This year, we are adding a “real race” feel with the donation of chip timing services to provide all participants with accurate times and online registration. You may also register the morning of the race. Visit the Healthy Adams County Facebook page for more information about the race and registration.
After you have completed the Memorial Day 5K, continue your 5K training throughout the summer and join us on Labor Day for another free 5K. Remember, goals help to motivate. Using your time from the Memorial Day 5K, set a goal for Labor Day to improve. Your health and fitness will thank you.
