Policing in America has seen many evolutionary changes since the first municipal police department was formed in 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts. Shortly thereafter, other cities, such as Chicago in 1851, Philadelphia in 1855, and Baltimore in 1857, followed suit.
In the early years of law enforcement, departments were largely reactive in function and only responded to specific criminal acts. As agencies became more centralized and bureaucratic, they began to focus on the alleged crime and emphasized preventative crime control.
During the 19th century police departments provided a variety of community services other than those of law enforcement. In cities such as New York and Boston, they sheltered the homeless, kept tabs on infectious epidemics, such as cholera, and even emptied public privies.
While modern-day police departments do not take an active role in these specific areas, other governmental agencies have been created to focus necessary resources better.
A common misconception of modern municipal agencies is that many shifts are spent conducting traffic stops and writing citations. Traffic enforcement is an important function of police departments and has been shown to have a significant impact on vehicle accidents and has a nexus to the solving of criminal investigations. E.g., the Oklahoma City bombing suspect, Timothy McVeigh, was found during a traffic stop for a missing registration plate.
Moreover, police departments spend a majority of working hour on obligated time, which is, answering calls for service and investigating crime reports and or vehicle accidents.
The unobligated time, that is time spent conducting follow-up interviews or traffic enforcement is diminishing. Today you are just as likely to find your local police assisting at medical emergency calls as you are to see them at domestic disputes, burglaries, and accidents. Mental health and overdose calls are becoming commonplace in today’s policing, adding to the list of skill sets required to function appropriately and meet society’s expectations.
Modern police officers can no longer sustain a career just being knowledgeable on the crimes code or vehicle code. Officers are trained and expected to function as first responders to almost all eventualities, from cardiac arrests and traumatic injuries to overdoses, a mental health crisis, and family disputes. Society’s expectation on the level of service from police officers has increased the rate at which law enforcement has evolved; this push forward has proven a tremendous benefit to the profession.
The next generation of police officers will carry the torch of service further than was expected at the turn of the 20th century. Technology will continue to enhance a community’s connectivity to its respective police agencies, and improved training shall drive more engagement from our law enforcement partners, heightening the overall quality of life for all.
