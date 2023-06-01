Feelings of shame, fear, and guilt can play a role in our ability to reach out for help when dealing with mental health issues. How do these human emotions, universal to our human experience, get in the way of reaching out for help? Think for a moment of a time when you were experiencing these feelings. Was it easy to be forthcoming and open about it? No. Now, imagine that we finally muster up the strength to overcome these negative feelings, but then we encounter new obstacles, such as access to culturally and linguistically appropriate services. Additionally, for many among the most vulnerable in society, there is a cultural stigma surrounding mental health and deep distrust towards a system that sometimes disrespects the humanity of those reaching out for help. It is no wonder that these emotions can become a barrier for us as we work to improve our mental health.
These are not isolated issues happening somewhere else. According to the U.S. Census, 43% of people in the United States are people of color. Each of them is individual, human, and unique, following their own journey towards optimum physical and mental health. The barriers may look different for them than they do for others, but we all must rely on our unique strengths and talents to achieve harmony and balance in our pursuit of well-being. The structural barriers preventing equity in our access to mental and physical health are real, but the human capacity to achieve greatness is also real.
