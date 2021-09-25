Once you’re retired and your children are grown, they are likely “off the books,” as far as your financial responsibility for them is concerned. Yet, you’re probably still prepared to do anything to help them, but are they ready to take care of you if the need arises?
Consider this: Almost half of retirees say that the ideal role in retirement is providing support to family and other loved ones, according to the Edward Jones/Age Wave study titled Four Pillars of the New Retirement: What a Difference a Year Makes, and a slightly earlier version of the same study found that 72 percent of retirees say one of their biggest fears is becoming a burden on their family members.
This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones. Member SIPC.: Erik Hendricks; 17 E. Middle St., Gettysburg; 717-338-9691; erik.hendricks@edwardjones.com.
