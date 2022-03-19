On Feb. 24, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg had both Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln in attendance! Just kidding. Our speaker was D. Scott Hartwig, who I’d seen play the president in a pre-COVID Gettysburg Community Theatre production. Cast opposite Scott, in the role of Mrs. Lincoln, was Round Table regular Brenda West. Neither Brenda nor Scott was in costume for last month’s meeting at Gettysburg United Methodist, though Abe did show up in Hartwig’s talk, come to Sharpsburg, Maryland, in the aftermath of the Battle of Antietam, vainly trying to impress upon George McClellan the importance of pursuing Robert E. Lee.
Scott Hartwig, who spent most of his 34-year career with the National Park Service here in Gettysburg, has become the definitive authority on Lee’s 1862 Maryland campaign and the great battle of Sept. 17. The first book in his two-volume account, To Antietam Creek, was published by Johns Hopkins University Press in 2012, and Volume 2, I Dread the Thought of the Place, is at the printer.
Having spent a good part of my life working with words, I appreciated Hartwig’s ode to the writing process: “I love writing,” he said, “It’s tedious, it’s hard at times, it’s frustrating. But the thing I love about it the most is that you sit down, you do this research, assemble all your materials; you got all this stuff around and you look at the computer or the blank screen. It’s like an artist… You don’t have anything, you put all the ingredients together and suddenly have something, you create something…”
As to Antietam itself, he started with the question, “How much did Lee know about the condition of his army?” This was fascinating stuff. At the end of August, the general had won a brilliant victory at the Second Battle of Manassas, then wasted no time in marching 70,000 men north toward Maryland. The first subtractions were at Leesburg, Virginia, where 5,000 men were ordered to fall out for lack of shoes. The serious straggling started on the Maryland side of the Potomac, Hartwig quoting a Confederate officer who said Lee had “marched the army to death,” and “half-starved it.” A diet of “green apples and green corn” caused widespread diarrhea and more men falling out. On the far side of South Mountain, Lee famously divided his army, sending Stonewall Jackson to take out Harper’s Ferry while James Longstreet moved north to Hagerstown. When McClellan moved with uncharacteristic alacrity, Longstreet ordered a forced march back to Sharpsburg that had his grays dropping in droves. Throw in another 3,000 men lost trying to hold the mountain gaps in the face of the Yankee advance and we’re talking serious attrition.
Bottom line: At first light on Sept. 17, 1862, R.E. Lee was down to almost half the army he’d started with, and then suffered another 10,400 casualties on what would be the single bloodiest day of the war. In the telling of Scott Hartwig, Lee’s army was “mauled” at Sharpsburg. For all that, however, just three months later, the Army of Northern Virginia was back to full strength, repulsing a Federal army of 123,000 at Fredericksburg, Virginia. I know we’re not supposed to say good things about Robert E. Lee these days, but I’m supposing few generals in the history of warfare could have managed such a turnaround as did he from Sept. 17 to Dec. 12, 1862.
R.E. had help, of course, in the exasperating person of General George B. McClellan. Said Scott Hartwig, “As much as you might want to escape McClellan, you can’t. You can’t understand the Maryland campaign if you don’t understand George McClellan.” In his talk to the Round Table, Scott focused on McClellan’s failure to give chase when Lee took his battered Confederates across the Potomac River to Virginia. There was ample evidence, gleaned from captured Confederates, that the reeling rebels were in dire straits. George Meade, leading a division of First Corps, reported the prisoners were “ragged, shoeless, and half starved, and certainly in a most pitiable condition.”
Many will be familiar with the famous photo of Lincoln and McClellan in the general’s tent at Sharpsburg. It is often thought the president was looking for excuse to dump McClellan. Not so, said Hartwig. Lincoln had little to gain by jettisoning the general. In spurring him to action, Lincoln was trying to save McClellan’s job. “Little Mac,” however, seemed to have the idea that with Lee driven out of Maryland, his work was done. Ordered on October 6 to “move now,” McClellan instead took some time off, going back home to Philadelphia to fetch his wife, bringing her to camp with him. “Little Mac” was giving little evidence of going after Robert E. Lee.
Hartwig wasn’t suggesting McClellan should have brought on another full-scale battle; but in his failure to press Lee, the Young Napoleon gave Marse Robert opportunity to gather his scattered rebels, then refresh, refit and reorganize, with the result seen at Fredericksburg. Given McClellan’s prominence in the Democratic Party, Lincoln waited until after the November election to fire him, transferring the command to Ambrose Burnside, which is another story for another day. Suffice for this day to say Scott’s talk can be viewed in its entirety, archived on our website, cwrtgettysburg.org.
Up next for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg, on Thursday evening, March 26 at 7 p.m. Licensed Battlefield Guide Sue Boardman will tell us about the “Snyder County Boys,” who fought at Culp’s Hill as Company G of the 147th Pennsylvania. We’re meeting in person at Gettysburg United Methodist, 30 W. High St. Visitors always welcome, and livestreaming via our web site and Facebook page.
