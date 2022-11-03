Mental health screenings are becoming part of many complete medical checkups. According to MedlinePlus, an online publication of the National Library of Medicine, mental disorders affect more than half of all Americans at some time in their lives. Screenings are a first step in determining the presence of a mental health problem that requires attention. Unlike other health conditions, there are no current laboratory tests that can be used to diagnose mental disorders. No blood test exists to identify who may be experiencing depression or anxiety. It is only by asking about what a person is thinking, feeling or how they are behaving that providers can identify problems.

Mental health screening questionnaires are generally a few short questions. Depending on how these questions are answered, your primary care provider can quickly have a sense of whether you are experiencing depression, anxiety or another problem that would require further attention. A screening can be completed by your primary care provider or sometimes other staff in the office. Much like a nurse or medical assistant can take your blood pressure, they can also complete a screening. You could also simply be handed a simple questionnaire to complete yourself.

Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD is a licensed psychologist in private practice at Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is also a member of Healthy Adams County’s Behavioral Health Taskforce.

