Mental health screenings are becoming part of many complete medical checkups. According to MedlinePlus, an online publication of the National Library of Medicine, mental disorders affect more than half of all Americans at some time in their lives. Screenings are a first step in determining the presence of a mental health problem that requires attention. Unlike other health conditions, there are no current laboratory tests that can be used to diagnose mental disorders. No blood test exists to identify who may be experiencing depression or anxiety. It is only by asking about what a person is thinking, feeling or how they are behaving that providers can identify problems.
Mental health screening questionnaires are generally a few short questions. Depending on how these questions are answered, your primary care provider can quickly have a sense of whether you are experiencing depression, anxiety or another problem that would require further attention. A screening can be completed by your primary care provider or sometimes other staff in the office. Much like a nurse or medical assistant can take your blood pressure, they can also complete a screening. You could also simply be handed a simple questionnaire to complete yourself.
The format for screenings is simple. A set of statements are provided, and you are asked to respond if you are experiencing the thoughts or feelings the statement is describing. The responses are usually ranked from never, occasionally, weekly, to daily. To obtain a score for the screen each response is assigned values from zero to three. The numerical responses are then added up to provide a completed total score for the screen. The higher the score the stronger the indication that mental health need exists. However, it is important to note that a person may respond very differently from day to day on a screen based on current life events. Sometimes screenings are used during treatment to determine how therapy is progressing. This allows for providers to determine if the treatment provided is working.
What screenings do not provide is an actual diagnosis. Other tools are used to diagnose patients. These tools include evaluations and assessments. Where a screening is short and quick, evaluations and assessments are longer and more in-depth.
Briefly, evaluations are like an interview. The evaluator asks several questions that range from what exactly you are experiencing to questions about your family and other life habits. The most comprehensive process for mental health diagnoses is a comprehensive assessment. The key word with an assessment is “comprehensive.” Where the screening is short and narrow, an assessment involves a series of tests administered by trained professionals. The results of the tests are intended to provide a clear understanding of how a person is doing across several abilities, or domains. Thinking patterns and how thoughts are processed can be revealed through assessments. Each of these tools are used to better understand what an individual is experiencing and help to determine the best treatment to provide.
Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice online with Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is secretary for the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
