As a sociologist and human service professional, I am interested (and often amused) by our society’s need to come up with clever labels for cultural trends or situations. One of the widely talked and written about this year has been the “Great Resignation.”
The Great Resignation describes the elevated rate at which workers have quit their jobs and seems to have started in the spring of 2021 as vaccinations eased the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Times mentions additional labels including the Great Renegotiation, the Great Reshuffle, and the Great Rethink.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that some 4.3 million Americans left their jobs in January 2022 alone. Many of those chose to turn to self-employment. According to a McKinsey study, 31% of employees who left their job in the past six months did so to start a new business. Other reasons for resigning include retirement, moving to a higher paying job, and for those with small children — choosing to become a one income family rather than managing the cost of daycare. This practice has extended to most countries in the world.
After successfully coming through COVID with our staff intact, the Adams County Office for Aging (ACOFA) experienced an unfamiliar flurry of resignations for several of the reasons listed above and it has been a long haul to become fully staffed again. We already know this is a temporary situation as we face two more retirements by the end of 2022; but as of this article, we have all positions filled.
And so, we are taking this space to introduce some of our fabulous new faces.
We have welcomed two, much needed care managers — Wendi Isaac and Megan Young. Wendi attended Mansfield University of PA and comes to us from a position in the DC area where she assisted intellectually disabled adults and families with finding services. Wendi is also the only person I know who owns a motorcycle with a sidecar! Megan has lived in Adams County her entire life. For the past nine years she has worked in long-term care, which gives her a great base of knowledge for this position. She is looking forward to learning new things.
Stepping into a newly-created position of intake worker/care management aide is Lisa Baumgardner. Lisa has also grown up in Adams County and was known to us as a terrific in-home care provider for many older adults in the community. Previous office experience has allowed her to jump right in with answering the phone and providing information and assistance to callers.
New to her position but not to our staff is Karen Smith. Karen managed the Littlestown Senior Center for three years and moved into a full-time protective services position at our Gettysburg office in March. Her time at the center plus 19 years with county probation and many great local connections have prepared her well for the challenges of working with protective services.
Rounding out our newest hires are two senior center managers. Tina Pate is the new face at the Littlestown Senior Center and Melissa Baker is our manager for the McSherrystown Center. Both have great backgrounds serving older adults and providing customer service as well as experience with doing several things at once, which is an important skill when running a senior center.
We’re grateful for all of the people who make up the ACOFA staff and appreciate the energy, enthusiasm and dedication they bring to serving the Adams County community every day.
